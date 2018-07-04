Michael Self, Sinclair Oil Chasing Third Victory of ARCA Season

A week after finding victory lane at Chicago, 27-year old, Michael Self, returns to the driver’s seat looking for back-to-back wins when the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards returns to action during the series’ Fans with Benefits 150 on Saturday, July 7 at Iowa Speedway.



Set to make only his seventh start of the 2018 season, Self aims to capture his third victory of the season and fourth overall in just fifteen career starts in ARCA competition.



“I’m excited to get back to Iowa Speedway, especially after our win last weekend,” said Self. “Iowa has always been one of my favorite tracks and I’ve been fortunate to drive a lot of different things there. It’s another really difficult track from both a driving and setup standpoint, so we’ll definitely have to be on our A-game if we want a shot at another win.”



“We were able to get a win with Sapp Bros. on the car last weekend, and we’ve got them back on at Iowa, so hopefully we can bring home another good run and really shine the light on their brand and all they’re doing for me and this racing program.”



Self, who’s gone to victory lane twice this season (Daytona and Chicago), with crew chief Kevin Reed at the helm, will switch things up at Iowa and drive the team’s No.55 Sinclair Oil Toyota with Frank Kimmel calling the shots. Reed, crew chief for VMS’s No.15 team, will be on the box calling the shots for Self’s teammate Christian Eckes.



“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to work with Frank (Kimmel) this week. He’s the best driver in series history and brings so much experience to the table. I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for him and a ton of confidence in his ability to lead this team. It will be a fun weekend.”



Kimmel, a 10-time ARCA champion with a series best 80-wins during his decorated driving career, joined VMS during the off-season, serving as one of the team’s five crew chiefs.



Throughout his career, Self, a native of Park City, UT, has earned three series wins, 10 top-five’s and ten top-10’s during his ARCA driving career. He also earned his first career pole position earlier this year at Talladega Superspeedway.



Next up for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is the Fans with Benefits 150 on July 7 at Iowa Speedway.

VMS PR