Paralyzed Veterans of America Partners with Food City, Richard Petty, and Coke to Benefit MISSION: ABLE

On July 4th, Paralyzed Veterans of America will kick off the eighth year of its partnership with Food City and NASCAR Champion and Hall of Fame Inductee, Richard Petty, to support Paralyzed Veterans of America's MISSION: ABLE campaign through donations at Food City supermarkets.

"Paralyzed Veterans of America is grateful for our continuing partnership with Food City and their enduring support of our mission," said David Zurfluh, national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "Through the generous contributions of Food City customers, partners like Food City and Coke, and commitment of friends like Richard Petty, we've been able to help disabled veterans with access to quality health care, career opportunities, and benefits. Without all this support, it would be difficult to provide these important services free of charge."

The fundraising campaign, which will be featured throughout Food City's retail supermarket chain, continues through July 31, 2018. Specially marked $1, $3, and $5 donation slips will be available at Food City checkouts. Customers who want to make a contribution simply need to select their desired dollar amount and it will be conveniently added to their order total.

This year, new partner Coke made a $10,000 pledge to help launch the campaign. "Coca-Cola is a proud supporter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America Mission: ABLE campaign," said Ken Huffine, Coca-Cola associate director of corporate and venture philanthropy. "We are very excited to partner with Food City and greatly value our joint partnership in support of this important initiative."

"I'm proud to continue to support Paralyzed Veterans of America and their Mission: ABLE campaign," said Richard Petty. "It's important that we can partner with Food City and give back to our paralyzed veterans who deserve to be recognized for their sacrifices. This campaign continues to bring awareness and funds to the thousands of paralyzed veterans who are impacted to better their lives."

One hundred percent of the donations collected during the campaign will benefit Paralyzed Veterans of America's Mission: ABLE campaign, which is a dedicated effort to create an America where our most severely injured heroes have access to what they've earned and deserve: CARE, JOBS AND BENEFITS.

"Thanks to the generosity of our loyal customers, in the past seven years, we have raised more than $1 million to benefit Paralyzed Veterans of America's MISSION: ABLE campaign," said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. "We're glad to have another opportunity to partner with Paralyzed Veterans of America and Richard Petty in support of such a worthy cause."

Paralyzed Veterans of America PR