Chicagoland ARCA Special Awards Update

MDM Motorsports extended their lead in the General Tire Superspeedway Challenge standings with Sheldon Creed's second-place finish in the SCOTT 150 at Chicagoland Speedway. The championship-within-a- championship goes to the team that scores the most points one paved ovals more than a mile in length throughout the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season.

Based on Michael Self's victory in the SCOTT 150, team owner Bill Venturini moves into second place in the standings, with Coy Gibbs third, Doug Fuller fourth and Don Fike now rounding out the top five.

The next event of the nine-race General Tire Superspeedway Challenge is on July 27 at Pocono Raceway.

Zane Smith leads the Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge standings heading into round five of that in-season championship in the Fans with Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway. Smith has an 80-point lead over Chase Purdy, with Madison winner Chase Purdy in third, Creed in fourth, and Bret Holmes in fifth.

On the strength of three wins in the first half of the season, Zane Smith also leads the Scott Rookie Challenge standings with 302 points. Chase Purdy is second, Travis Braden third, Daytona pole winner Natalie Decker fourth, and Joe Graf, Jr. in fifth. Zane Smith was the SCOTT Rookie of the Race at Chicagoland with his fourth-place finish.

Zane Smith also leads the S&S Volvo Laps Completed standings at 1460. Travis Braden also has 1460 laps completed, and both have nine more laps in the books than Sheldon Creed with 1451. Chase Purdy is fourth at 1447 and Riley Herbst rounds out the top five at 1426.

Another driver named Smith leads the Valvoline Lap Leader standings, but it's 16-year-old Chandler Smith. Running just a partial short track schedule in 2018, and with only four starts in the season's first 11 races, he's already led 367 laps. Zane Smith is second at 323, two-time winner Sheldon Creed is third at 243, Michael Self jumped to fourth with his win at Chicagoland at 120, and Salem winner Christian Eckes is fifth at 109. Michael Self won the Valvoline Lap Leader Award at Chicagoland with 63 laps at the front of the field.

Sheldon Creed scored his second General Tire Pole Award of 2018 in the SCOTT 150 at Chicagoland Speedway, making him the second driver to score more than one pole award this season. Chandler Smith has started from the General Tire Pole in all four of his starts in 2018 to lead all drivers. Other drivers with a General Tire Pole Award in 2018 include Natalie Decker, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones, and Michael Self.

Jeff Stankiewicz won the Cometic Crew Chief of the Year Award at Chicagoland Speedway and extended his lead in the overall season standings ahead of Mardy Lindley. Kevin Reed, Charles “Cully” Barraclough and Jamie Jones round out the top five.

Zane Smith leads the Protect Plus Halfway Leader standings this season with 4. Michael Self led at halfway at Chicagoland, the second time he's led the halfway point so far in 2018. Others with a single Protect Plus Halfway Leader Award in 2018 include Sheldon Creed, Christian Eckes, Todd Gilliland, Chandler Smith and Max Tullman.

Zane Smith also leads the CGS Imaging 4 Crown Standings with 455 points. He leads Sheldon Creed with 425, Joe Graf, Jr. at 390, Gus Dean at 375 and Travis Braden at 360. The next event of the CGS Imaging 4 Crown is on July 27 at Pocono Raceway.

Team owner Matthew Miller leads the R.E. Lightning Challenge standings at 2340. He has a commanding lead over his MDM Motorsports co-owner Doug Fuller at 2200. Coy Gibbs, Mark McFarland, and Don Fike round out the top five.

Toyota has swept all eleven race wins so far in 2018 and leads the manufacturer title standings with 99 points. Ford is second 58, Chevrolet is third and 52 and Dodge is fourth at 24.

The ARCA Racing Series heads to Iowa Speedway for the Fans with Benefits 150 this Saturday night, July 7. The one-day show will feature practice at 12:45 pm ET/11:45 am CT, General Tire Pole Qualifying at 4:45 pm ET/3:45 pm CT, and the green flag for the Fans with Benefitst 150 will fall shortly after 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. ARCARacing.com will have live timing and scoring and track updates throughout the day for registered users. The race will be shown on a delayed basis on MAVTV.

ARCA Racing PR