ARCA Short Track Weekend Recap: Campbell and Jiovani Win at Toledo; Nason wins at Rockford; Busses Thrill at Flat Rock

Brian Campbell and Frank Jiovani each scored wins in their respective 100-lap feature events in Friday night's Cometic Gasket 200 at Toledo Speedway, part of the Marco's Pizza 250 that also featured the ARCA Aramark Late Model Sportsman division.

Campbell won the ARCA/CRA Super Series event after starting sixth. He took the lead on lap 30, and when Harold Fair, Jr. dropped out with mechanical problems Campbell was able to cruise to the victory. Tyler Ankrum was second, Johnny VanDoorn third, Kyle Crump fourth and Carson Hocevar finished fifth after bringing out the caution with a spin on lap 88.

Jiovani scored his first ARCA Moran Chevrolet Late Model win at Toledo with his victory in the Miller Lite 100. Attrition took its toll, both mechanically and through incidents, whittling the field throughout the event. Fast qualifier Terry Senneker and Steve Needles were both expected to contend to win and both were sidelined early with mechanical issues. Mike Root finished second, Ron Allen third, Albert Francis fourth, and Dennis Rederstorf rounded out the top five.

Mike Young took the lead on lap 20 and led the final 30 laps to win the ARCA Aramark Silver Cup Series 50 lap feature over Jom Froling, Howard Kelley, Jr., Tommy O'Leary IV, and Kent McCloskey. Dennis Whisman, Jr. held off Jeremy Vanderhoof and his father Dennis Whisman, Sr. to win the 20-lap ARCA Victory Lane Quick Oil Change Figure 8 feature.

Austin Nason picked up the win in the 40th Annual Kar Korner All Star 100 at Rockford Speedway for the ARCA Midwest Tour. Nason fought back from an unscheduled pit stop at lap 30 for a flat tire to retake the lead on lap 41 on the tight, demanding quarter-mile. Casey Johnson finished second, Johnathan Eilen was third, Dalton Zehr fourth and Michael Bilderback rounded out the top five.

Travis Earley became a third-generation winner, joining grandfather Gary and father Billy, with his win in the 20-lap ARCA Victory Lane Quick Oil Change feature event. He held off several charges through the intersection by Dannis Gaddis, who ended up second. Dennis Whisman, Jr. was third, Billy Earley fourth and Greg Studt fifth.

Kyle Metdepenningen took the lead on lap 233 and led the final 17 laps to pick up the win in the Monroe Evening News 250 over Robb Remick, Derrick Sheppard, Troy Brehmer, and Rick Bennett.

The crowd on hand weathered intense heat and humidity but it all paid off with a thrilling School Bus Figure 8 event that saw five rollovers, including two by “Terrible” Terry Smith and one at the checkered flag by winner Dennis Whisman, Sr. Joseph Vanderhoof won the Boat Figure 8 race, and Mike Occhipint won the MCR Dwarf Car feature.

Next up for the ARCA/CRA Super Series is the RedBud 400 at the high-banked quarter-mile Anderson Speedway on Monday, July 16.

The ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment will be back in action on Saturday, July 14th with the Rod Baker and Illinois Truck Equipment Wayne Carter Classic at Grundy County Speedway in Morris, Illinois.

Toledo Speedway is back in action on Friday July 6 with the rescheduled Monroe Superstore/Great Clips Night of Destruction featuring the School Bus Figure 8, Boat Figure 8, Train Figure 8, Flag Pole Race, ARCA Victory Lane Quick Oil Change Figure 8, Factory Stocks, and a 35-lap feature for the ARCA Aramark Late Model Sportsman Silver Cup Series.

Flat Rock Speedway will have the 25th Annual Triple 50s for the ARCA Moran Chevrolet Late Models, ARCA DTS Drive Train Specialists Street Stocks and the ARCA Victory Lane Quick Oil Change Figure 8s.

ARCA Racing PR