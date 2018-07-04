Breaking Down Chandler Smith’s Fast Start in ARCA Series Competition

Young Chandler Smith has taken the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards by storm. After earning his first career victory and setting a new series record with four consecutive General Tire pole awards in as many attempts, it’s easy to identify the rookie’s prolific start in series competition.



At sixteen years-old, Chandler Smith, driving for Venturini Motorsports, has become ARCA's first driver in the sanctioning bodies' 65-year history to win the pole award in each of his first four career starts (Nashville, Salem, Toledo and Madison). Smith also set the one-lap qualifying record in his first ever series attempt back in April at the famed Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.



A dominant contender since entering the series, Smith, has added his name to the record books, making his early mark in just four career ARCA starts. The Talking Rock, Ga. native leads all series competitors with 367-laps led - leading the way in nearly 50% of all races entered.



Considering his only season blemish a 10th place finish after crashing on the final lap while battling teammate Christian Eckes for the win at Salem Speedway, Smith has earned three Top-5's and four consecutive top-10 finishes.



Smith looks to continue his early dominance when he slides back into his Craftsman Toyota Camry in his next series start during the Fans with Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 7.



Smith’s win at Madison in his last series start added to Venturini Motorsports’ overall team victory mark with 48 – the most by any current team competing in the series. The longtime ARCA team has now collected 52 pole awards, also a series best.



A legitimate race winning threat every time during his brief career, Chandler Smith hopes to add to his series success five more times in 2018. Smith, a member of Toyota Racing's TD2 program, looks ahead to his remaining short track schedule with VMS.



"When you're having this sort of success it's difficult not to be in the seat every week," says Smith. "I'm blessed to have this opportunity. I've got all the remaining short tacks races left, well, everything but the two dirt races – Iowa, Elko, Berlin, Lucas Oil and Salem."



Sharing the accolades, Smith credits teamwork as one of his keys to success.



"We're off to a really good start," says Smith. "I have to give my sponsors, my team and Toyota props for giving me fast cars every week. It's a team effort. Billy (Venturini) has helped a lot. The team works hard. We've got a really good thing going now."



Smith will get another shot at victory lane and at the same time go for an unprecedented fifth straight pole award in his next series start at Iowa Speedway.



After his Iowa start, Smith will take on Elko Speedway (July 14), Berlin Raceway (July 21), Lucas Oil Raceway (September 7) and finish his season at Salem Speedway (September 15).



Next up for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is the Fans with Benefits 150 on July 7 at Iowa Speedway.

VMS PR