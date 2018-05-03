Mario Andretti, Linda Vaughn To Headline 5th Annual 500 Prelude Event

BRANDed Management, a sports and entertainment management, events and public relations agency, announced today the fifth annual 500 Prelude benefiting the Survivors of Violence Foundation will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Prime 47, Indianapolis' only locally owned & operated Prime Steakhouse, will host the fundraiser from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The First Lady of Racing, Linda Vaughn & racing legend Mario Andretti will headline the event. FOX 59 media personality Lindy Thackston will emcee & WISH-TV media personality Laura Steele will highlight the stories of the foundation.

"This event celebrates and honors the lives of survivors and recognizes how the foundation supports survivors in reclaiming their lives. Helping the survivors is a privilege and we are grateful to Prime 47 for providing such an outstanding venue for this meaningful event." said foundation founder, Dr. Gregory Chernoff.

The 500 Prelude will kick-off the month-long celebration of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in prime fashion prior to the INDYCAR Grand Prix & the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. Prime 47 is located inside the historic Majestic Building will serve as the backdrop with its collection of racing iconic photos.

Chernoff Cosmetic Surgeons hope to continue the tradition each year to raise awareness for the beneficiary of the event. The Survivors of Violence Foundation was started in 2002 by Dr. Chernoff and survivor Royia Grizzell. The foundation provides reconstructive surgery and scar therapy to survivors of violence with the greatest financial and health care needs.

Event attendees will meet and hear survivors how they have been helped through the foundation. One special survivor and guest speaker at the event is a 15-year cancer survivor who has received scar therapy through the foundation.

Collectively, they will mingle with key influencers, racing enthusiasts and other Indianapolis personalities, while enjoying Prime 47's well known steaks & seafood and an open bar. Partygoers will have the opportunity to bid on racing memorabilia, Indy 500 tickets, gift certificates from local businesses, and more.

Tickets to attend cost $150 per person with all proceeds to benefit the Foundation. To purchase tickets, please visit: http://500prelude.org

The event is sponsored by: Chernoff Cosmetic Surgeons, Maker's Mark, Diamonds Direct, Andretti Winery, Cox Beckman Goss, and Prime 47.



For additional event information or to inquire about additional sponsorships/table sales or press, please contact: Jen Beaver, 317.496.7898, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and Klint Briney, 305.915.7652, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

BRANDed PR