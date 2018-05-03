Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsport 2019 Show Dates Set, Reading Fairgrounds Racing Remembered

The 34th annual Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2019 Presented by Sunoco Distributed by Insinger Performance Race Car and Trade Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA for a tenth year on Friday through Sunday, January 18-20th. While the show is still nine months away, important exhibitor and host hotel room information is now available.



Exhibitors from the highly successful January, 2018 show recently received by mail a 2019 show guide. They are invited to renew last year’s space, enlarge or move to a new location by May 31st. After that date all remaining available space in the 250,000 square feet of show space will become available on a first come, first serve basis. Those interested in receiving one of the new colorful show brochures can simply drop an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with name, address and phone number or calling Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618. Information is also available at the show web-site, www.motorsportstradeshow.com.



The Radisson at the Valley Forge Casino, less than five miles from the Expo Center, has been named the new host hotel for the show. This is the location of the former Valley Forge Convention Center where the Motorsports show got its start back in 1984. Low room rates are being offered, just $89 per night, and the popular resort offers expanded entertainment and food services. Slots and table games plus 24 hour food service is available at the Casino plus nightly music. A hotel Sports Bar is open late with great food available. Dueling Pianos are featured in another hotel lounge on Saturday night. A Comedy Club is a featured attraction on Friday night at a cover charge.



The special PPB Motorsports hotel rate is available through a link off the show web-site or by calling the Radisson at 800-333-3333 and asking for the “Motorsports Show” room block special rate which is limited in number or available only until December 31, 2018.



Again in 2019 the three day PPB Motorsports 2019 show will feature just about everything imaginable. The 2018 edition of the show drew large crowds with much attention given to appearances of three time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and World of Outlaws sprint car legend Steve Kinser. The crowning of Leslie Donegan as the Oliver Construction Equipment sponsored Ms. Motorsports was also a huge hit. As Ms. Motorsports 2018, she has already begun a busy year of representing the show at many racing events.



One of the most successful short track speedways from the past will be remembered when the Reading Fairgrounds Reunion is presented as a major part of PPB Motorsports 2019. The reunion will bring back memories of the Reading Fairgrounds Speedway that closed in 1978 after many successful years of operation. The 1/2 mile dirt track was replaced by the Fairgrounds Mall which is now scheduled to be demolished. With this being the 40th anniversary of the track closing, the Reading Historical Society will be working with the show staff to feature a huge presentation of cars that competed there along with special memorabilia from the once popular speedway. Motorsports fans can expect to see some of the top drivers from the Reading era to be on hand to sign autographs.



The Expo Center is a very popular location with show attendees and exhibitors as it is easy to get to from area highways and offers free parking.



Check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com for further information.



