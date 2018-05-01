Danica Patrick Quote Post Refresher Course

DANICA PATRICK, NO. 13 GODADDY ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET: Danica completed her Verizon IndyCar Series Veteran Refresher Course today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. She will return to the cockpit on Wednesday May 2, 2018 for additional testing in preparation for the 2018 Indianapolis 500:

WHAT IS BIGGEST DIFFERENCE SINCE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN AN INDYCAR? "I don't know if I can tell you the differences between the cars when I was here driving Indy cars before. It's closing in on a decade. It's been almost seven years. But what I do know, man, the wheel is so heavy. That was my biggest issue was the weight of the wheel and feeling it. When the wheel is heavy, it feels loose so it is hard to be aggressive with it. I'm stronger than when I was here before, but it is just such a different feel. The stock cars have power steering so there is a big difference there. I did feel feel fairly comfortable there at the end as far as driving to the edge ofthe grip limit. The weight of the wheel still doesn't feel comfortable to me, but we had to get today done, so it will be even better tomorrow."

WHAT WENT THROUGH YOUR MIND WHEN YOU WENT OVER THE YARD OF BRICKS THE FIRST TIME: "Nothing when I am driving, but when I am walking across the bricks, it is the same type of good feelings driving in and seeing the Pagoda and being here. It is a special place. Anybody that has been here can at least feel that to some degree."

Team Chevy PR