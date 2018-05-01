Mason Mitchell Motorsports to Hold “Fan Fest” Leading Up to Charlotte Motor Speedway Race

Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM) will hold the first ever MMM “Fan Fest” on Tuesday, May 22nd from 1:00-5:00 PM at the team’s shop located in Mooresville, North Carolina. This will lead up to the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards return to racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the first time since 2004.

“We wanted to offer our fans who are in the area an opportunity to spend time with us and our drivers,” Owner Mason Mitchell stated. “We have the greatest fans in the world and we want to show them how much they mean to us. Without them, racing wouldn’t be possible, and for that it’s the least we can do.”

The team will have numerous giveaways throughout the day ranging from race tickets, merchandise, sheet metal and an overall grand prize. The MMM 2018 family of drivers will be on hand to sign autographs to all fans and even play games with fans.

The teams shop is located at 223 Rolling Hill Rd., Mooresville, North Carolina 28117.

The General Tire 150 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway is set for Friday, May 24th and will air live on Fox Sports 1. MMM will field two entries, one for Max Tullman and one for Quin Houff.

