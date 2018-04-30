Rookie Colin Garrett Propels to Sixth Place Finish in NASCAR K&N Pro Series Debut

On Saturday, April 28, Colin Garrett made his NASCAR K&N Pro Series East debut in the Visit Hampton VA 150 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway in Hampton, Va. Garrett drove the No. 18 Propel GPS Toyota Camry to a sixth-place finish.

“That was awesome! My first K&N race ever.” said the rookie driver. “It was a long race, but it was fun. Being able to come out and run in the top-five and finish in sixth in my debut in a K&N car means a lot.”

The Visit Hampton VA 150 was a race of tire conservation. Garrett, with the help of Crew Chief Clinton Cram and Spotter Frank Deiny Jr., saved enough throughout the 150-lap race to solidify a top-10 finish in the end.

“I was saving a lot before the halfway break,” said Garrett. “I knew how important saving your tires was if you wanted a good finish. In the beginning, a lot of teams fell back to save, and that gave us the track position we needed. We decided to stay out at the halfway break which gave us a huge advantage.”

Garrett, who qualified 12th for the 150-lap feature, was very pleased with how the No. 18 Propel GPS Toyota Camry handled throughout the race. Garrett says that Cram and Deiny worked together to make the car “perfect.”

Sam Hunt, co-owner of Hunt-Sellers Racing (HSR), is ecstatic with the team’s performance throughout the weekend.

“Colin showed everyone that he can compete in these cars at a high level and we are all very impressed,” said Hunt. “We knew we were going to hit a few obstacles bringing a rookie and entire new group to the track, but everyone meshed and responded well which ultimately led to a really good on-track performance.”

Hunt credits HSR’s new crew chief, Clinton Cram, with making an immediate impact in the organization which was reflected throughout the race on Saturday night.

The sixth-place finish by Garrett and the No. 18 team is HSR’s highest recorded finish since its birth in 2015.

Colin Garrett thanks Propel GPS, Emry’s Properties, Mission 22, and the rest of his marketing partners for making his dream become a reality.

HSR PR