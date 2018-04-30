Dippel Dominates at Langley Speedway with Win; Ankrum Overtook K&N East Points Lead with 3rd-Place Finish

DGR-Crosley scored their third consecutive NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) win over the weekend with the newest addition to their driver roster, Tyler Dippel, behind the wheel. Dippel dominated the weekend after leading both practice sessions, scoring the Pole Award and eventually going on to win the Visit Hampton VA 150. Dippel's teammate, Tyler Ankrum, also had a strong showing at Langley (Va.) Speedway, scoring a third-place finish and capturing the NKNPSE points lead.

The No. 54 TyCar Trenchless Technologies/D&A Concrete Toyota of Dippel and the No. 17 Modern Meat Co. Toyota of Ankrum unloaded fast on Saturday. Both cars were the class of the field in Saturday's two practice sessions, consistently remaining first and second on the speed charts. The speed was still there during qualifying where Dippel went on to set a new track record and win the Pole with a time of 15.520 seconds, surpassing the previous track record by almost 1 mph. Ankrum was right behind Dippel during qualifying with a speed of 91.484, which was good enough to secure a second-place starting position in the Visit Hampton VA 150.

When the green flag flew on Saturday night, both Ankrum and Dippel began to fall back through the field and stayed back there for the first 75 laps as part of their race strategy. After the 5-minute break at the halfway mark, the No. 17 of Ankrum began working his way through the field with Dippel behind. Ankrum had the car to beat but was forced to settle with a third-place finish after being moved up the track when battling for the lead with the No. 40 of Anthony Alfredo.

"We had a fast Modern Meat Co Toyota all weekend," said Ankrum. "I hate that we didn't get the win, but it's part of short track racing. We had the best car and I felt like we were the fastest guys all weekend. We will take that positive away and get ready for South Boston in a couple weeks."

Dippel was able to gain on the leaders when Ankrum and Alfredo were battling for the lead. After the incident that sent Ankrum up the track, Dippel capitalized on the opportunity and began to run down the leader, Alfredo, making the pass before the final caution flag flew. Dippel maintained the lead on the restart and cruised to his second career NKNSPE win. The win moved him to second-place in NKNPSE points standings, two points behind his teammate.

"What a weekend," said Dippel. "That was unreal. I can't think my guys at DGR-Crosley enough for all the hard work. They brought me a hotrod this weekend, and to be able to get them a win in my first weekend with the team is awesome. Man, this has been long overdue - it was awesome being back in Victory Lane. Thanks to everyone who got me to this point; my mom and dad, D&A Concrete and everyone else who has supported me throughout my career. I can't wait to see what we can do the rest of the year."

A replay of the Visit Hampson VA 150 will air on NBCSN on Thursday, May 3 at 11:00 p.m., ET. As an added bonus, the No. 54 Modern Meat Co. Toyota carried an in-car camera during the race and viewers will get a glimpse inside the cockpit as Ankrum worked his way through the field.

DGR-CROSLEY PR