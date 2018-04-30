K&N West Doubleheader Set For Tucson

Twice as much will be on the line when the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West travels to Arizona for a doubleheader event at Tucson Speedway on Saturday.

Bill McAnally Racing’s trio of drivers aim to capitalize on the opportunity as competitors will be going for championship points in two races on the same day at the 3/8-mile oval, with the Port of Tucson twin 100-lap races.

BMR drivers Derek Kraus and Cole Rouse each have one series start at Tucson. Rouse had a fourth-place finish there as a rookie in 2016, and Kraus finished sixth there while making his series debut a year ago. A third BMR driver, Hailie Deegan, is early in her rookie season in the series and will be making her first Tucson start in a K&N car.

Kraus drove BMR’s No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry to victory in this year’s K&N West season opener at Kern County Raceway Park. The 16-year-old from Stratford, Wisconsin is in his second year of series competition, after winning the rookie title in 2017.

Rouse, 20, of Fort Smith, Arkansas took the wheel of the No. 99 NAPA Filters Toyota Camry after joining BMR at the beginning of this year. He had a third-place finish at Kern County.

Deegan – a 16-year-old NASCAR Next driver from Temecula, California – is behind the wheel of BMR’s No. 19 Mobil 1 / NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry. She finished seventh at KCRP in making her series debut.

All three BMR drivers are set to run the full 15-race schedule in the West division of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series this year – while also racing select events in the East division.

A fourth entry prepared by BMR will feature legendary driver Hershel McGriff, who will return to action in the K&N West to compete in the Tucson event at the age of 90. He will drive the No. 04 South Point Hotel & Casino Toyota Camry.

Ron Hornaday Jr., a four-time champion in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, will serve as grand marshal of Saturday’s event. Tucson Speedway was a track where the former driver of the No. 16 NAPA-sponsored truck owned by Dale Earnhardt Inc., experienced much success. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2018.

A group of about 300 NAPA guests at Tucson are slated for a VIP experience – with a special pit tour planned, along with a meet and greet with the BMR drivers.

The twin 100-lap races will be televised to a national audience on NBCSN. The first race is slated to air on May 9 at 3 p.m. PT and the second race is scheduled to air on May 10 at 3 p.m. PT.

Tucson Speedway has hosted 15 K&N West events, dating back to 1993.

BMR PR