Brody Pope Nabs Runner-Up Result In Hickory Debut

Brody Pope made the most of his first start at Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday night, scoring a runner-up finish in the 50-lap limited late model feature.

With rainouts hampering his racing plans early this year, Pope was anxious to get back on track Saturday evening. Driving for Lee Faulk Racing and Development, Pope qualified his No. 1 limited late model fourth in the field of 23 cars for round three of the Paramount Kia Big 10 Challenge.

Pope started strong and stayed in the top-five throughout the early portion of the race before advancing to second in pursuit of race leader Pat Rachels. Pope was able to get to Rachels’ back bumper and pull alongside him briefly, but he couldn’t complete the pass and settled for a strong second-place effort.

The second-place finish by Pope on Saturday at Hickory is the 18-year-old competitors second runner-up result this season. He also finished second in a 75-lap race at South Carolina’s Greenville-Pickens Speedway in February.

“Considering this is my first time racing at Hickory, I’m really happy with a second place finish,” Pope said. “I tried to get by Pat there late in the race but I couldn’t quite get the pass done and had to settle for second. That makes two second place finishes for me this year and I really think we’re right on the verge of winning. Thanks to Lee Faulk Racing and Development as well as MPM Marketing for everything they’ve done for me. We’re so close to winning, I can taste it.

Nick Hughes, Pope’s crew chief at Lee Faulk Racing and Development, said Pope drove a smart and patient race Saturday night at Hickory against a stacked field.

“Brody did everything he was supposed to do tonight,” Hughes said. “He ran consistent lap times and that gave him a shot at winning the race in the closing laps. You can’t ask for much more than that. If he keeps running races like that he’ll be in victory lane before we all know it.

Brody Pope PR