XYO Network Drivers Sweep Races Over the Weekend

The XYO Network announces today that their brand ambassadors had an incredible weekend with two first place finishes, once second place, and one nerve-wrecking race to the top which ended in a crash. The XYO Network team could not be more proud of the talent, daring, and skill of them all.

Collete Davis won the Monster Jam in Colorado, Springs on April 26th with her Wonder Woman Monster Truck fully equipped with a gold lasso at the Broadmoor World Arena. This is a sweet win in her home town following the Monster Jam World Finals more than a year ago.

On April 28th, Jagger Jones won the NASCAR Late Model Race at Kern County Speedway in 35 laps making back to back wins for the new XYO Network brand ambassador. Racing is in the blood for the winning driver.

XYO Network partnered with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) as the primary sponsor for Brandon Jones on the No. 19 XFINITY Series team for six races beginning in Talladega on April 28. Brandon completed a top-two finish at the podium. This was the career-best Xfinity series finish of second for Brandon and qualified him for the Dash 4 Cash at Dover next weekend.

XYO Network also partnered with JGR as the primary sponsor for Erik Jones and the No. 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team at Talladega Superspeedway on April 29. The car was turned by Jamie McMurray setting off a multi-car wreck. Just like the world of engineering and high technology, the name of the game is wreck, learn, and iterate. The XYO Network looks forward to Erik’s race at Dover International Speedway on May 6.

The XYO Network is the next generation of GPS technology as it provides an efficient and foolproof way to deliver trustworthy location through cryptolocation technology that protects privacy while providing greater accuracy. With a platform of over one million connected beacon devices already in circulation, the blockchain technology can jump from the online realm into the real world with precise physical coordinates.

“We are in a race to build the future and bring blockchain technology to the real world through practical applications that will become the foundation of smart cities across the world,” said XYO Network co-founder Markus Levin. “We are thrilled to have such incredible drivers as brand ambassadors as we build the backbone of location technology that will redefine our relationship with cars.”

XYO Network PR