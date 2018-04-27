Devin Dodson Set For NASCAR K&N West Debut In Arizona

Former dirt Crate Modified standout Devin Dodson will travel from coast-to-coast in order to make his NASCAR K&N Pro Series West debut with Jefferson-Pitts Racing in the Port of Tucson Twin 100 at Tucson Speedway in Arizona on May 5th.

Hailing from Ocean City, Md., a popular beach resort town, Dodson will pilot the No. 7 Ford in the duo twin races, which are each slated to be 100 laps, at the 3/8th-mile circuit, which has hosted 15 K&N Pro Series events since 1993.

“I’m excited,” Dodson said.. “I have a lot of confidence in Jefferson-Pitts. To prepare, I’ve been watching video and talking to some other drivers about Tucson. But honestly, I’ve worked my whole life for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”

Transitioning to the K&N Pro Series after a brief stint driving the No. 9 Empire Racing Development Group machine in NASCAR Whelen All-American Series competition, Dodson is hoping to log valuable laps during his debut and be competitive with the Jefferson-Pitts squad.

“Since this is our first race, I feel like there will be some obstacles,” Dodson expressed. “I think we’re going to learn a lot. I’m usually quite calm when it comes to racing, however. I expect a solid top five and anything better would be a huge bonus.”

Dodson, 19, started his racing career at Delaware dirt tracks, earning various marquee wins in competition across the Mid-Atlantic region. In 2017, he migrated to the asphalt leagues, where he rallied to finish second in the Southeast Limited Late Model Series championship standings.

Later in 2017, the hotshoe joined Empire Racing and scored respectable finishes at various circuits in the Carolinas and worked alongside teammate Thad Moffit, who is the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series champion Richard Petty.

“I’m so thankful for all the opportunities at Empire Racing,” Dodson added. “Making this move to the K&N Series, I feel like it is just the beginning to great things. I think joining Jefferson-Pitts was the best case scenario in order to prep for a rise to the highest levels in the sport.”

Traveling 2,400 miles from home for his debut, Dodson is also expecting to jive well with team owners Jerry Pitts and Jeff Jefferson, both who are championship-winning K&N Pro Series West crew chiefs.

In addition, imagining the event is a success, the Maryland native is anticipating more starts later this season in K&N Pro Series West competition. Those specific races are still to be determined.

“We are still looking for some partnerships to be able to add more races, including some potential K&N Pro Series East races. But, this definitely isn’t a one off deal. We will be making some noise this season, for sure.”

Devin Dodson PR