Formula E continuing to capture a new and younger audience with growth across digital platforms

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship - the world’s first fully-electric single-seater racing series - is continuing to appeal to a new and younger audience, consolidating the number of followers aged 25-34 and also experiencing rapid growth with fans in the 13-24 age bracket.

As Formula E passes the halfway stage of its fourth season, the latest figures point to an increasing number of fans closely following and engaging with the electric street racing series across official social channels. The numbers show a sustained increase in engagement, followers and video views when compared year-on-year.

In addition to rising levels of interaction across all age groups, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship is building a younger fan base and capturing the imagination and attention of arguably the most desirable demographic in sport - seeing a 347 per cent rise in the proportion of 13-17 year olds engaging with digital content on official Formula E channels and a 54 per cent increase in the 18-24 age range.

Specifically on the official Formula E Facebook page, the two age groups now account for almost half of the total engagement - currently coming in at 49 per cent.

Overall engagement with Formula E content also continues to grow at an impressive rate, having more than quadrupled - up by 330 per cent against the entire total for season three. The biggest jump in engagement was seen on Facebook, with 439 per cent more interactions - including likes, comments and shares when measured in comparison to statistics from the previous season.

Numbers on the same platform have also seen a growth of 128 per cent in followers among 13-17 year olds, while the 18-24 age bracket has improved by 63 per cent - quickly becoming the second largest follower group behind only 25-34 year olds.

The total number of organic combined followers has now surpassed 1 million and is up 55 per cent year-on-year at only the mid-way point of the 2017/18 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, with the greatest increase coming on Instagram with 90 per cent more followers compared to last year.

With a broader content offering on owned and third-party channels, the overall number of video views has also seen a jump with 675 per cent more views across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and distributed channels - with a shared total of over 318 million views recorded so far this season.

Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E, said: “The ABB FIA Formula E Championship continues to grow from strength to strength, attracting a new and younger generation of eager and engaged fans. Not only is Formula E appealing to Generation Z, this highly desired audience is leading to renowned road car manufacturers, automotive brands and prestigious partners putting their name to the series and coming together in the shared values of reinventing racing. With a clear digital strategy and an always on content approach, these impressive figures are a result of speaking the same language as our fans and constantly experimenting with new and innovative tools across each platform.”

