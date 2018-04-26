Dixon will compete on NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’

26 Apr 2018
Racing News
16 times
Dixon will compete on NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Though he has the most race wins of any active Verizon IndyCar Series driver, Scott Dixon has his eyes set on a new kind of victory in intense competition - being a bona fide "INDYCAR Ninja."

Dixon, 37, will compete in the 10th season of NBC's hit obstacle-course competition series "American Ninja Warrior," which will film its city qualifier and city finals episodes in Indianapolis on April 29-30. The top athletes from the first night of competition move on to the city finals round on the second night. From there, the top ninjas move on to the show's national finals later this year in Las Vegas, where they face a stunning four-stage course modeled after the famed Mt. Midoriyama course in Japan. The winner will take home a grand prize of $1 million.

Other cities hosting "American Ninja Warrior" qualifiers this year are Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Minneapolis. The new season of "American Ninja Warrior" premieres on Wednesday, May 30 -- three days following the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. The first Indianapolis episode is currently scheduled to air on Monday, June 18 when the show moves to its regular Monday time slot (8 p.m. ET/PT). For more information, visit the "American Ninja Warrior" website.

Dixon, a New Zealand native, has been a winning Indy car driver since 2001. His 41 career victories rank fourth on the all-time list behind only retired legends A.J. Foyt (67), Mario Andretti (67) and Michael Andretti (42). The 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner and four-time Verizon IndyCar Series champion isn't overly concerned with moving on to the final rounds of the grueling ANW competition, but more focused on celebrating the show's return to Indianapolis, his home for two decades.

"So far, I've had a pretty good racing career. I've won the Indy 500 and four series championships. Technically, I've won more races than the others (still driving), which I think could make me a better Ninja Warrior, and probably a lot more athletic than the drivers that have been on there before," joked Dixon, driver of the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

"But in all seriousness, I'm looking forward to competing on the show this year. Even more special, Indianapolis has been my home and my family's home for over 20 years."

Verizon IndyCar Series drivers Josef Newgarden, Tony Kanaan and Helio Castroneves competed on the show in 2016 when it came to Indianapolis' "Monument Circle" location. Conor Daly competed in 2017 in the San Antonio qualifier.

Prior to the "American Ninja Warrior" qualifier, Dixon will compete in the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama this Sunday, April 22. The race will air live on NBCSN and the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network at 3 p.m. ET. Last month, INDYCAR and NBC Sports Group announced a multiyear agreement for all Verizon IndyCar Series races to air exclusively on NBC and NBCSN beginning in 2019.  

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Haas F1 Team and Baku City Circuit Growing Up Together ALDO Racing Team introduces new car for the 2018 Silk Way Rally »
back to top