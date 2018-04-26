DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team set to become carbon neutral

DS Virgin Racing has today announced the results of its collaboration with the Carbon Trust that will see it complete the steps necessary to have its core operations certified as carbon neutral. This commitment will also be complemented with a carbon reduction strategy to reduce the team’s impact over time.

The racing team, which recently launched its Race Against Climate Change programme in conjunction with Sir Richard Branson, the Virgin Group and the Rocky Mountain Institute, made the announcement on Earth Day, and paves the way for a series of new sustainability initiatives being unveiled in the lead up to the Paris race on April 28.

The Carbon Trust is an independent, expert partner of leading organisations around the world, helping them contribute to and benefit from a more sustainable future through carbon reduction, resource efficiency strategies and commercialising low carbon technologies.

DS Virgin Racing Team Principal Alex Tai said: “We’re very proud to be announcing the results of this work, which will further bolster our already high sustainability credentials. Understandably, being a motorsport team, we face concerns about the amount of carbon we produce in order to go racing. However, thanks to the Carbon Trust, we can be reassured that we are offsetting this and helping to play our part in tackling climate change.”

He added: “The team has always been committed to sustainability, in line with our purpose to ‘power innovation to positively impact lives’, and this new announcement just goes to demonstrate that. It will also underpin our Race Against Climate Change programme, which seeks to accelerate initiatives that help the world achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Accord. In addition, it also complements our new sustainably built headquarters at Silverstone Park and our Paris Innovation Summit, which we’re hosting on race day together with Sir Richard Branson.”

Tom Delay, Chief Executive of the Carbon Trust, said: “DS Virgin Racing’s efforts to become carbon neutral shows the team’s desire to match sustainability leadership with a leading position on the track. Focusing on what action can be taken within the team’s own operations is a great first step, however critically there is also huge potential for the team to leverage its high-profile status to influence others. We are really excited to be working with such an innovative team in the all-electric Formula E motorsport series.”

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated worldwide and is held to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

For more information on the DS Virgin Racing team, including high-res images and video content, visit: http://map.ds-virginracing.com/. Alternatively, for further details on the Carbon Trust visit www.carbontrust.com

To add your name to the Race Against Climate Change pledge, visit: https://www.ds-virginracing.com/racc