Alec Udell Focused on Turning Speed to Finishes in Virginia

Alec Udell in the Loci Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Image courtesy of GMG Racing.
VIR is the nearest track to Clemson University where Udell is studying mechanical engineering making it a second "home track" for the 22 year old. In 2017, Udell debuted in the PWC SprintX GT ranks here earning a strong fourth-place finish in the first of the two races. However, in Sunday's race Udell was struck from behind and pushed off track, ending his day. The frustration gives the 2016 PWC GT Cup Champion added, but unnecessary, motivation for this weekend.
With regular teammate Mathieu Jaminet (France) unable to drive at VIR due to a previous commitment, veteran Lewis joins the team. While the two drivers have not shared a cockpit before, they have Loci CEO John Wise as a connection. Lewis, like Udell, raced with Wise turning the wrenches on his car before Wise developed the ideas behind LOCIsearch. The synergy between the three racers brought Lewis into the mix to co-drive with Udell in Virginia.
The No. 41 Loci Porsche will turn its first laps at VIR with two Thursday test sessions. Two official practice sessions will be run on Friday with qualifying on Saturday to set the grid for Race 1 at 1:25 p.m. EDT later than afternoon. Sunday's 60-minute race will be grid by the fastest race lap set by each car on Saturday. Race 2 will take the green flag at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
|Alec Udell prepares to race. Image Courtesy of GMG Racing.