CrowdStrike Racing Focused on Consistency Ahead of Grand Prix of Virginia

After a successful invitational race in Long Beach, California, driver George Kurtz will cross the country for a double header race weekend on the East Coast. Rounds 3 and 4 of the Pirelli World Challenge (PWC) GTS SprintX championship will be held at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) from April 27 to 29. The GTSA-class defending champion, Kurtz, along with sportscar ace Colin Braun, will compete in the No. 04 Audi R8 LMS GT4 in the Grand Prix of Virginia, presented by Audi Sport.

The pair’s first SprintX races of the 2018 season were in Austin, Texas, where the Global Motorsports Group (GMG)-prepared Audi earned some of the fastest practice times of the weekend. Persistent mechanical issues prevented Kurtz and his co-driver Braun from taking the results they were fighting for, but the driver duo is looking to reclaim its spot at the top of the charts on the 3.27-mile scenic road course in Virginia.

In the SprintX race format, one driver completes the first stint in the 60-minute race, then brings the car in for a mandatory driver change within a window during which the other competitors must do the same. As the second driver exits the pit lane to finish the race, the battle heats up as a field of over 30 cars has been shuffled, which often leads to an exciting end to the race. Kurtz and Braun have formed a strong racing chemistry over the years, giving them a competitive advantage over less-experienced driver pairs.

“After a fun weekend of racing on the streets of Long Beach, I’m ready to get back in the driver’s seat for the SprintX races in Virginia,” stated Kurtz. “VIR is a challenging track, but with the team at GMG Racing behind me and Colin Braun as my co-driver, I think we’ll be in good hands. We learned a lot in Austin and Long Beach, so it’s a matter of taking what we know and making the right adjustments for the next event.”

Braun has experience racing in Virginia and is ready for the next event at the track. “I am really looking forward to the VIR weekend with George and the GMG team,” he said. “VIR is one of my favorite tracks in the world, so anytime we race here it is a real treat! We had an up-and-down weekend at COTA with a lot of things to build on, so with this being our second SprintX race weekend of the year, I know we will have polished up a lot of our execution, and that will serve us up a better result. George has been working hard and we are learning more and more about the Audi each time we unload it, so I am very excited about the weekend!”

Qualifying for the No. 04 begins at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time on the 28th. GTS Round 1 begins at 3:40 that afternoon and Round 2 is at 1:50 p.m. on the 29th. The races can be watched live and online at world-challenge.com/ streamvideo. For team and driver updates,