Mees and Bromley Take AFT Points Leads to Texas Half-Mile

Round number 3 of the 2018 American Flat Track season, the Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys Texas Half-Mile presented by Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda, happens this Saturday – April 28 – at Texas Motor Speedway.

Last year’s Texas Half-Mile – the penultimate race of the 2017 season – held plenty of drama, including Jeffrey Carver Jr.’s AFT Twins presented by Vance & Hines win over Indian’s Jared Meeson a venerable Harley-Davidson XR750. Then there was Shayna’s Texter’s victory in the AFT Singles class ahead of Kolby ‘The Flying Tomato’ Carlile – who’d go on to clinch the AFT Singles title two weeks later at the Perris, California, finale.

This year, each of those championship-contender names – and others – are back in the mix, and they’ll be putting up or shutting up this coming Saturday on the Half-Mile dirt track at Texas Motor Speedway.

Mees is coming off two wins in the first two races of the 2018 AFT Twins presented by Vance & Hines championship, and most consider him a front-runner in Texas. But a number of AFT Twins presented by Vance & Hines competitors will be out for his Indian Scout FTR750’s hide, including Carver (3rd in Atlanta), Kenny Coolbeth (Indian, 2nd), Jarod Vanderkooi (H-D, 4th), Henry Wiles (5th) and a host of others with AFT Twins victories under their belts.

With his win at Daytona and a second-place finish in Atlanta, rising star Dan Bromley comes into AFT Singles round three with an eight-point lead over Atlanta winner Brandon Price. But it’s early yet, and a number of riders are sure be all over his KTM’s rear fender, including Price (Honda), reigning champ Carlile (Yamaha), and Texter, who finished 7th in Atlanta – just ahead of Carlile – and is now getting comfortable on her new Husqvarna FC 450 racer.

If the class contenders want to keep pace with Mees and Bromley, they’ll have to beat them in Texas – or risk possible runaway championship runs.

Of course, there’s a lot going on over and above the racing action on Saturday afternoon and evening. Hey, this is Texas, after all, and they do things big in Texas. Once again there will be an eclectic mix of fan- and family-friendly moto-attractions at Texas Motor Speedway and the Dallas/Fort Worth area, all of which will please a wide range of fans. These include:

Kickoff parties on evenings prior to the races at local hot spots, starting with a Thursday night get-together at Gas Monkey Bar ’n Grill of Dallas, which will feature ticket and moto-swag giveaways. On Friday night there’s live music (Moonshine Bandits) at American Eagle H-D, with event tickets on sale; a pre-race party at Fort Worth Indian Motorcycle from 4 until 7 pm with free food and beer, live music by the Wellertones, with the Class of ’79 selling raffle tickets to win an Indian Scout Bobber and a special appearance by Indian’s Jared Mees. Tickets and promos will also be happening at Maverick H-D, Longhorn H-D, and Fort Worth H-D and Strokers of Dallas.

Friday afternoon/evening festivities include a very special bike night at presenting sponsor Al Lamb's Dallas Honda (9250 LBJ and Greenville, Dallas) starting at 4:00 pm. Not only will there will be giveaways, food, music and everything flat track there, but AFT Flat Track riders and legends of the sport including Grand Marshall Bubba Shobert will make appearances, too. Don't miss this one.

Grand Marshal Bubba Shobert. As mentioned, the 3-time AMA Grand National champion, 1988 AMA Superbike champion, and 1998 inductee to the Motorcycle Hall of Fame will be be on hand to autographs and be available to fans during the Open Paddock/Track Walk. Here’s your chance to shake hands and say hello to a true legend.

A fan-tastic Fan Zone featuring motorcycle displays, bouncy-house inflatables for the kids, food, merchandise and motorcycle-specific vendors and the Pete Barbeck Duo performing live throughout the day Satuday from the Parts Unlimited Big Rig.

Full-color AFT 2018 Season Programs featuring in-depth stories of the AFT riders and teams will be available, too, from Big D Young Marines. They’re the perfect thing for rider autographs during the Open Paddock/ Autograph Session at from 6:45 until 7:45. And don’t forget the ever popular fan Track Walk, happening from 4-5 pm.

Cole “High Flying” Freeman Stunt Show, which will wow you with unbelievable happenings on two wheels.

The massive Pate Swap Meet is happening on the Texas Motor Speedway grounds all weekend, and a free tram from the swap meet to the dirt track will run all day Saturday from 1:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

Special guest Don Thornton, a retired member of the Navy and a member of the Local CMA chapter, will sing the National Anthem during opening ceremonies, with the Euless PD handling color guard duties.

VIP ticket packages ($150) are available but nearly sold out, and feature climate-controlled box seating with direct front-straight views, closed circuit TVs, restrooms, snack, dinner buffet and drinks, including iced tea, water, lemonade, beer and wine. Advance General Admission tickets ($48) are discounted $10 below race-day pricing (to $38), so get yours now and save a few bucks. Remember, Military and First Responder tickets are just $20, and kids 12 and under get in free. Get yours today and experience all the action and entertainment American Flat Track has to offer! Get tickets at texasmotorspeedway.com

Gates open at 1:00 pm, with timed practice set to begin at 2:00 pm. Opening Ceremonies are slated for 5:30 pm, kicking off a night of racing that starts at 6:00 and is scheduled to run until approximately 9:30 pm.

Finally, don’t miss televised action of the Texas Half-Mile on NBCSN May 6 at 4:00 pm ET, with a re-air the following day at the same time (4:00 pm ET).