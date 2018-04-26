For Team JEGS Drivers, Racing with Family Takes Precedence Over Everything Else

Six-time world champion drag racer Jeg Coughlin Jr. leads a strong contingent of talented JEGS-sponsored racers into this weekend's ninth annual NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals that will vie for wins in Pro Stock, Top Alcohol Dragster, Super Gas and Super Comp.

More importantly, the driver of the JEGS.com Elite Performance Pro Stock Camaro will be racing with his family as his teammates, including his wife Samantha, nephew Troy Jr., and niece Paige. Jeg Jr.’s brother Troy, the father of Troy Jr. and Paige, will also be on hand to offer support. The Coughlin Family will also be rooting for 13-year-old Clay, who will be racing his Junior Dragster in Columbus, Ohio with his dad Mike, the brother of Jeg Jr. and Troy.

There are many fast-moving parts to the Coughlin clan, and they wouldn't want it any other way.

"Racing has always been a family affair for us," said Jeg Jr. "My three brothers and I grew up following dad (Jeg Sr.) around the Midwest when he was competing. That got all of us interested in the sport, and many of our kids enjoy racing these days.”

"It's also a huge part of our business,” Jeg Jr. adds. “JEGS Automotive was born out a need my father discovered in his youth—people wanted high performance parts to improve the cars they were racing. It's all grown together hand-in-hand since then."

Jeg Jr. could be in for a big weekend in Charlotte as his racing fortunes took a massive upturn in Houston, where he qualified No. 2 and raced to his best finish of the year after switching to a new car.

"We've been chasing it all year and it was very satisfying and rewarding to seemingly have it all come together for us this past weekend in Texas," said Jeg Jr. "We're hungry for a victory and doing it together with family around would make it very special.”

"Charlotte will be my wife’s first race of the year. We are both excited about that. Troy Jr. made some laps in her car in Richmond a week or so ago and it went really, really well, so I am excited to see her compete in Super Gas and Troy Jr. to race again in his Top Alcohol Dragster. That car is very fast. Plus, it's Paige's first national event so it'll be quite a memorable affair all the way around.”

"It's another weekend of racing with my family so I'm super happy. That's how we like it."

Piloting the JEGS.com Top Alcohol Dragster out of the McPhillips Racing camp, Troy Jr. says racing as a family is all he really knows.

"It's interesting because the McPhillips are just like us -- they've always raced together, so that's probably why I'm so happy and comfortable over here," said Troy Jr. "I can't recall but there are maybe a handful of races over my career where I haven't had at least one family member in the pits with me, and usually its more, like this weekend.”

"I feel very lucky to live the life I live and to race the way we race. If we weren't doing this together I doubt I'd be out here. That's how strongly I feel about racing as a family. And this weekend we're bringing my little sister Paige to her first national event and it's pretty awesome for me to be there with her because that's a big deal."

Coming off a No. 1 qualifying effort at a divisional event in Virginia, Super Comp driver Paige revels in the support of her three-time championship-winning father Troy, her brother Troy Jr., her Aunt Samantha, and a large extended "family" of supporters.

"I couldn't race without my family," Paige said. "And that includes my crew guys, Justin Beaver and Tony Collier, who have really shaped me and given me the ability to go rounds. It's also important to note the support of the 400-strong and completely amazing associates at JEGS headquarters.”

"Of course, my mom and dad have been so supportive of everything and T.J. is the best big brother ever. He's raced so much and has done everything so he's great to talk to when I have a question. Plus, he helps get the car set up and tests for me when I'm in school. That's another big bonus of racing as a family; all the help you get."

As they have done on many occasions, the entire Coughlin family will be keeping up with each other via the Internet and text messages.

"My son Clay is racing his 7.90 electric Junior Dragster at National Trail Raceway this weekend—his first race of the year, and I'll be there helping him," said two-time D3 champion, Mike Coughlin. "We'll definitely stay in constant contact with everyone at Charlotte, finding out what's happening there and letting them know how we're doing.”

"For me personally, I've gotten so much joy and satisfaction watching my family members do well. Seeing Jeg Jr.'s incredible successes over the years, watching Troy win his Pro Mod championships, and now being a part of all the kids coming up and doing their thing, it's just been a wonderful ride so far. Hopefully it continues for many years."