The Racers Group Returns to VIR with DeBoer and Gibbons in SprintX

|His co-driver, Dallas’s Sean Gibbons, is no stranger to the podium, having achieved top three finishes in close to 70 percent of his races and is a top contender in everything he drives. He’s also a proven winner with two SprintX victories last year with DeBoer here at COTA. He made his PWC debut in 2017 at St. Petersburg, breaking into the top 10 in both Florida contests, winning the Hard Charger award along the way. Gibbons, an executive at Sirius XM when he isn’t in a race car, is eager to team up once again with DeBoer.
“VIR is such an iconic track,” says Gibbons. “I am excited to make my first visit to the track this weekend in the #66 TRG Porsche Cayman as Derek and I look to continue building on the strong start to the season we had coming off of a good weekend at Circuit of the Americas.”