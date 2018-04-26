GoDaddy - Go Danica! Tuesday Marks Long-Awaited IndyCar Return

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, is ready to see its high profile race car driver, and soon-to-be full-time entrepreneur, Danica Patrick return to the track Tuesday, as she prepares for the final race of her extraordinary career.

The much-anticipated racing milestone takes place in the form of a Verizon IndyCar Series refresher test at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), where she'll drive her last professional race, the Indianapolis 500, May 27. It's been nearly seven years since Danica has been behind-the-wheel of an Indy car.

This test will also mark Danica's driving debut with Ed Carpenter Racing as she prepares to race the No. 13 GoDaddy Chevrolet, designed with logos from her three entrepreneurial interests, in the Indy 500. In a nod to her future endeavors, Danica will also wear a GoDaddy firesuit she helped design.

"I'm hoping it's just like riding a bike," Danica said. "I love Indy. Am I a little nervous? Oh yeah, but that's the way it is when you are doing something important that you care about. I'm ready. It'll be great to get those first few laps behind me."

While Danica has spent recent years driving stock cars in NASCAR, some of the most defining moments of her remarkable career have come at the Indy 500. Danica became the first woman to lead laps at the Indy 500, in 2005, and then led again in 2011. Her third place finish in 2009 also put her in the Indy 500 record books with the highest finish for a woman. Her status as the only woman to have ever won an IndyCar race, the Indy Japan 300 in 2008, still stands.

"We know Danica is in it to win it. She doesn't want to just be a great woman race car driver – she wants to be the best driver at this year's Indy 500," said GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Barb Rechterman. "We're proud of who she is no matter what the race outcome – you have to love the passion and tenacity she has for everything she does, whether it's competition on the track, working out in the gym, or building her own businesses from the ground up."

"People have asked me whether I'd want to stay in racing, depending on how things turn out at Indy," Danica said. "As excited as I am for this Indy 500, I'm ready to start my next chapter, and go all-in with my side hustles. Finishing well in my last race at the Indy 500 would be a pretty cool way to go out, right?"

You can watch Danica's return to IMS on Tuesday, May 1 via the Verizon IndyCar Series live stream, at YouTube.com/IndyCar and RaceControl.IndyCar.com. She's also scheduled to participate in a manufacturer test at IMS Wednesday, May 2.

