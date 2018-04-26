Virginia Native Colin Garrett Looks Forward to K&N East Debut at Langley Speedway

On Saturday, April 28, Colin Garrett will make his NASCAR K&N Pro Series East debut in the Visit Hampton VA 150 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway in Hampton, Va. He will be driving the Hunt-Sellers Racing (HSR) No. 18 Propel GPS Toyota Camry.

“Saturday night is going to be a lot of fun,” said the rookie driver. “With it being my first NASCAR K&N Pro Series race, I have a lot to learn but am excited for this step in my career.”

In preparation for his debut, Garrett entered two late model stock car (LMSC) races at Langley Speedway with Sellers Racing in the No. 24 Propel GPS Toyota Camry. He competed in the Pomoco Auto Group Opening Night on March 31 as well as the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown on April 19.

“I have learned a lot over the last few weeks racing in the late model stock car at Langley Speedway,” said Garrett. “We didn’t get the results that we were hoping for, but I believe the experience was really good. We went there to learn and prepare for my K&N debut. My team and I learned a lot, so I’m confident that we will be competitive on Saturday night.”

Garrett has been taken under the wing of long-time LMSC racer and stock car mechanic Frank Deiny, Jr. Starting in the 2017 season, Deiny became Garrett’s driver coach and spotter. In addition to those roles, he is also Garrett’s crew chief in the LMSC division.

“Colin has done a great job in 2018,” said Deiny, Jr. “Langley Speedway is a tough track to get your feet wet in a K&N car, but he will be up for the challenge.”

In addition to Garrett joining HSR for three races this season, HSR welcomes its new crew chief, Clinton Cram for the 2018 season. Cram is a veteran crew chief in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Team owner Sam Hunt is thankful and excited to have Cram join the HSR family.

“Clinton has been in the shop every moment he can,” said Hunt. “We have a great working relationship already. We’re looking forward to our first race with him as our crew chief. He is a huge addition and asset to our team, and we’re excited for the future with him.”

The Visit Hampton 150 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway will begin at 7 p.m. EST. The race will be tape-delayed on NBC Sports Network on May 3 at 11 p.m. EST.

HSR PR