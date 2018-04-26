Grant Quinlan and Rette Jones Racing head to Langley with strict agenda

With Canadian Grant Quinlan (@GQuinlan28) set to compete in the remainder of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) schedule aboard Rette Jones Racing’s (RJR) No. 30 Ford Fusion, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team treks to Larry King Law’s Langley (Va.) Speedway for Saturday night’s Visit Hampton VA 150 with a strict agenda.

Under the leadership and guidance of veteran and ARCA champion crew chief Mark Rette, the team hopes to bounce back from a strong performance at Bristol Motor Speedway that was later thwarted after Quinlan was involved in a late-race accident.

With their No. 30 Superior Tool & Mold Ford Fusion rebuilt, Rette and Quinlan feel they can continue to showcase the speed and contend for the organization’s first win in the 150-lap race.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity to finish off the K&N East season with Rette Jones Racing,” said Quinlan. “Mark and Terry (Jones, co-owner) have built a strong foundation where they have produced fast race cars. I know that they can give me winning race cars and I hope that we’re able to showcase that ability in Saturday night’s race at Langley.”

Even though Quinlan, a native of Maidstone, Ontario Canada has never been to Langley, his Rette Jones Racing had a superb 2017 outing with driver Dominique Van Wieringen.

After qualifying 12 th , the female sensation rocketed through the field but ran out of laps to contend for her first career win. She, however, finished a career-best third.

Quinlan, 19, is hoping his first trip to Langley has a similar outcome to first K&N start.

Rewinding back to the team’s K&N debut together in 2015 at Columbus Motor Speedway, Rette led Quinlan to qualify third, lead 63 laps before finishing second. Having little track experience that July weekend – the two hope they can deliver a similar outing this weekend.

“We’re going to get some track time and that will be important,” added Quinlan. “It’s a similar scenario to Columbus in 2015. Not a lot of track time – but a strong result. That’s what I’m hoping for.

“I don’t know how things will go the rest of the year for us when it comes to a championship, but we’re going to try and thrive and do our best. If we can perform – the points will add up and we’ll see where we land. I just want to get Mark, Terry and the team in Victory Lane. It’s been a long time coming.”