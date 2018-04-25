Max Tullman set for Talladega debut with new partner

On the heels of a top-10 finish in his ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, newcomer Max Tullman (@MaxTullman) hopes to duplicate his performance in Friday afternoon’s General Tire 200 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Friday’s fourth race of the 2018 season will be the first of an increased ARCA schedule for sports car veteran Tullman at Mason Mitchell Motorsports.

Much like Daytona, Tullman and his team head to the final superspeedway race of the season set to impress again.

“I’m very thankful and excited to get back behind the wheel of a Mason Mitchell Motorsports car this weekend at Talladega,” said Tullman. “It seems forever since I’ve raced at Daytona and I’ve been able to keep myself busy – but I’m eager to get back on the track and continue to build my resume surrounded by great people.”

For Talladega, Tullman will sport flashy colors but boast a new partner with his No. 78 Chevrolet, the same piece he raced at Daytona.

Rewinding back to the comedy smash “Talladega Nights”, Tullman’s race car will simulate a replica paint scheme of Ricky Bobby’s car played by actor Will Ferrell in the 2006 blockbuster film.

The Chester Springs, Pa native’s second career ARCA race will be backed by new partner Yurpal.com.

Yurpal.com is the first and only e-commerce platform designed and dedicated to the construction and building materials industry.

“I’m excited the way our car looks and to have a great new sponsor in Yurpal.com,” Tullman explained. “A couple weeks ago, a bunch of us were just sitting around watching Talladega Nights and we thought it would be a cool idea to go to Talladega and take a paint scheme that is like the one in the film.

“Yurpal.com was gracious enough to allow this paint scheme as they enter their journey into Motorsports. We’re going to have a lot of support at the race track this weekend and a good run will certainly kick off this relationship in an awesome way.”

Yurpal.com CEO Jon De Langis is enthusiastic about his company’s foray with Tullman and MMM.

“All of us at Yurpal.com considered a relationship in Motorsports as a very high priority to promote our brand as we continue to grow our eCommerce platform for building materials and products,” offered De Langis. “We at Yurpal see this ARCA experience to be a stepping stone to that goal with Max.

“To kick-off our launch, we are very excited to team up with Max and Mason Mitchell Motorsports for the General Tire 200 for our first race together. We believe that we have a winning combination for this race and look forward to the future.”

Veteran Motorsports crew chief Doug Richert, who led Dale Earnhardt Sr. to his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) championship in 1980 will continue to call the shots for Tullman in the 76-lap event.

For Mason Mitchell Motorsports, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team is no stranger to success at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. In 2016 the team took fellow ARCA driver Gus Dean to victory in his second career start. Two years later, the ARCA powerhouse is ready to do the same with Tullman.

"Max had an impressive run at Daytona and turned a lot of heads,” offered 2014 ARCA champion Mitchell. “He used great patience and really learned a lot throughout the whole weekend. We have always raced well at Talladega. I think we can earn another win at Talladega this weekend."

In addition to the General Tire 200, the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge veteran will compete in a minimum of five other ARCA races at: Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (June), Michigan International Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway and Iowa Speedway respectively.

Announced two weeks ago, Tullman will also compete at Talladega in the fall driving the No. 20 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for Young’s Motorsports.

Additional stock car races are set to be added to Tullman’s schedule and will be announced in the immediate future.

Tullman will be teammate to Blaine Perkins who returns to MMM for the first time this season in the No. 98 Chevrolet.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series spotter Tyler Green who led MMM to their Talladega victory in 2016 will guide Tullman in Friday afternoon’s highly anticipated thriller.

The General Tire 200 (76 laps | 202 miles) is the fourth of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Fri., Apr. 27 with an hour and fifty-minute practice session from 8:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. Group qualifying is set for later in the day at 2:30 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 5:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (Central).

