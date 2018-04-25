Gus Dean; GREE Racing looking for cool moment again at Talladega Superspeedway

Settled inside the top-10 in the championship standings, Dean isn’t concerned about the championship at this point, instead – he’s focused on earning as many points as possible – hoping his performance will allow his Kevin Cywinski-owned team to crawl out of their deficit from Daytona and Nashville.

“We just need to do us,” Dean explained. “We’ve made some huge gains in qualifying and that’s allowed us to start near the front. Now, we just need to keep doing our best to capitalize on those strong starting spots and turning them into top-five finishes and wins.

“I know with Jamie and the devoted effort from my team, we’ll get there.”

Kevin Cywinski, team principal of Win-Tron Racing says while restrictor-plate racing is nerve-wracking from an owners’ perspective, however, having a qualified driver like Dean behind the wheel eases some of the nervousness.

“For the past couple years, Gus has shown a knack for plate racing,” he said. “He is smart when it comes to plate racing. He listens and knows when to push it and when to back off. He showed that at Daytona and I know he has the capabilities to do it again this weekend at Talladega.

“He wants to win for GREE, Tradewinds and Baker Distributing in the worst way. And so, do I. Hopefully, on Friday afternoon we can avoid the chaos and get it done.”

In 30 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting a career-best second in Apr. 2016. Overall, Dean has eight top-five and 18 top-10 finishes.

The General Tire 200 (76 laps | 202 miles) is the fourth of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Fri., Apr. 27 with an hour and fifty-minute practice session from 8:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. Group qualifying is set for later in the day at 2:30 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 5:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (Central).

