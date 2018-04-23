Dippel to Join DGR-Crosley for Remainder of K&N East Schedule

DGR-Crosley announced today that 18-year-old Tyler Dippel has joined the team to compete in the remainder of the 2018 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) events. Dippel will pilot the No. 54 TyCar Trenchless Technologies / D&A Concrete Toyota Camry starting this weekend at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Va.

The NASCAR Next Alumni brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to DGR-Crosley. While Dippel has raced across many series including DIRTcar Racing and the ARCA Racing Series, a majority of his time over the past two years have been spent in the NKNPSE where he competed full time in 2016 and 2017. He has 29 starts under his belt and has earned 14 top-10 finishes and a third-place overall finish in his rookie season. The young driver has one NKNPSE win, which came in 2016 at Mobile (Ala.) International Speedway.

"Tyler comes to us with a lot of experience in the K&N Series," said David Gilliland, President of DGR-Crosley. "We've competed against him on a regular basis over the past two years. I've had the opportunity to watch him grow as a driver, and he's shown how much potential he has behind the wheel. He has the talent and speed that we need - I'm excited to see what we can do together this season."

Dippel has scored top-10 finishes in the first two NKNPSE events this year putting him sixth in the NKNPSE Championship points standings.

"I'm excited about this opportunity I have with DGR-Crosley," said Dippel. "They bring fast cars to the race track week in and week out. I've been spending some time at the shop and to see firsthand the talent that David and Bo [Lemastus, co-owner] have within this organization is impressive. They expect to win every time they race, and they put in the work to make that possible. I can't wait to unload at Langley and get behind the wheel of one of these Toyota's. We are setting our sights on a Championship, and I have no doubt that we'll be there in the end."

Dippel and the No. 54 TyCar Trenchless Technologies / D&A Concrete Toyota will hit the track for the first time at Langley Speedway on Friday, April 27, for an open test. They will qualify and race the following day.

DGR-Crosley PR