Grassroots Racing Needs Support From Major League Racing To Prosper

Why is much of grassroots racing struggling? That is a question often asked and being addressed by Attorney Michael K. Spotts in the just released latest edition of Ernie Saxton’s Motorsports Sponsorship Marketing News.



Spotts offered his thoughts on the situation and ideas on correcting the grassroots problems. He calls on Major League Racing to help Grassroots racing and an improved Grassroots will be a big help in attracting fans, media support and sponsorship for tracks, organizations and racers.



Kristin Swartzlander offers “A Mile Wide and An Inch Deep” an article that just may change the way we go after sponsorship. The question is, is having more sponsors better? Swartzlander addresses that question.



“How do Fans show Support for Their Favorite Team” by Marcie Barlow offers some interesting ideas on how that helps sponsorship and Mickie Kennedy gives readers tips on how to write better press release leads. You are sending out press releases aren’t you?



NASCAR Cup and Formula 1 owner Gene Haas offers his thoughts on motorsports and business in an article penned by Herb Anastor.



In addition there are a number of sponsorship news updates in Volume 34, Issue 2 of the newsletter that has helped so many major leaguers and grassroots racers with their sponsorship efforts.



A one year subscription to the newsletter is being offered for $29.95 which is a $10 discount off the regular price.











Ernie Saxton, a veteran of more than 45 years in sponsorship, marketing and public relations in motorsports, is available to answer questions about sponsorship and help with your sponsorship marketing efforts.



