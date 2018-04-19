Advait Deodhar wins ELITE Club season opener

The 2018 ELITE Club - Regularity Challenge kicked off last Friday in Valencia at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with the first round of the ELITE CLUB Division. It was Advait Deodhar (#33 Mishumotors Chevrolet SS) to come out the winner in his NWES debut.



ELITE CLUB - REGULARITY CHALLENGE RESULTS



The Indian driver was the most consistent around the 4 kilometers of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with a total penalty time of 4.072 seconds across the two timed sessions.



“That was pretty awesome and I am really happy”, said Deodhar on the podium in Spain. “I didn't even know what to expect because we sorted everything out in the last minutes. To start with a win is like a dream and I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I had a really good time.”



Deodhar beat Brazilian veteran Marcelo Silva (#46 Racing Total Chevrolet SS), who accumulated 4.920 seconds of penalty time and clocked the best run of the weekend on Friday with an almost perfect 0.880 penalty time.



“The team and the car were great. I tested the track on a simulation. To win in my first ever European event is exciting,” continued Deodhar. “I really enjoyed driving it. It’s really fun. I am really impressed.”



Third place went to Dexwet DF1 Racing’s Clemens Sparowitz, ahead of Belgian driver Francois Jerome and defending ELITE Club Champion Andrea Kuchelbacher (#2 Alex Caffi Motorsports Toyota Camry). Simone Laureti (#9 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang) and Jennifer Maas (#10 Racing Total Chevrolet SS) both ran only one session and finished respectively sixth and seventh.



The next ELITE CLUB - Regularity Challenge race will be held on May 17-18 at the Autodromo di Franciacorta in Brescia, Italy and will serve as prelude for Round 3 and 4 of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season.

NASCAR Euro Series PR