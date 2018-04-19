Thad Moffitt Returns to ARCA Racing Series This Sunday at Salem Speedway

Thad Moffitt will return to the ARCA Racing Series this weekend to make his debut at the Salem (Ind.) Speedway in the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 this Sunday. It will be Moffitt's second consecutive start in the ARCA Racing Series in 2018, and fifth overall. He is coming off a 14th-place finish at the Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tenn.



Transportation Impact, a long time supporter of Moffitt, will serve as the primary partner this weekend. The company is based in Emerald Isle, N.C. and specializes in achieving maximum supply chain reduction. Transportation Impact has helped serve over 650 different companies in less than 10 years.



The Transportation Impact No. 46 team tested last week at Salem, giving Moffitt some experience heading into Sunday's race.



"This is a pretty awesome track," said Moffitt. "It's really fast, high-banked and fun to drive. It's going to be a whole new experience when we start racing, but I'm pretty anxious to get to Sunday."



Moffitt will be making his fifth ARCA Racing Series start, with a best finish of 11th in Indianapolis. During his last race in Nashville, Moffitt drove from the back of the field to finish 14th. He returns to the ARCA Racing Series with the help of Transportation Impact, and with associate sponsors Performance Plus Motor Oil and Hostetler Ranch.



"I feel that our race program is gaining momentum," commented Moffitt. "It really helps to be able to race consecutive races against good competition. I can learn a lot more. We can't do it without the help of our sponsors. I really want to thank Transportation Impact for helping us out this weekend."



Moffitt, the 2016 Southeast Limited Late Model Champion from Trinity, North Carolina, is the son of Brian and Rebecca Petty-Moffitt. He started racing a go-kart and a quarter midget before moving to a Limited Late Model and now a Late Model on the ARCA Racing Series. A high school student, Moffitt grew up going to the track with his grandfather ("The King" Richard Petty) and also watching his uncle, Kyle Petty, race.



Sunday's race will be televised live on MAVTV.

RPM PR