Toledo Speedway Honors Veterans On Armed Forces Day

On Armed Forces Day (Saturday, May 19), Toledo Speedway will honor all active and retired military personnel with free admission in conjunction with Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation, which was created to honor and assist veterans who have sacrificed for our country.

The May 19 on-track activities include practice and General Tire Pole Award qualifying for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, along with practice, qualifying and racing for the Toledo Speedway ARCA Aramark Sportsman racecars. The Menards 200 for the ARCA Racing Series runs at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, May 20.

Armed Forces Day is a federal holiday observed annually on the third Saturday of May. It is a day dedicated to paying tribute to men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces. Those who are honored on this day include people serving in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserve. Armed Forces Day was first celebrated in 1950, at the direction of then-U.S. Secretary of Defense, Louis Johnson.

“I’m really glad ARCA is dedicating this event to our nation’s military members and I’m honored the Checkered Flag Foundation is involved,” said Keselowski. “A few of my family members have served, and giving back to those who make great sacrifices for our county is something that’s very important to me. Toledo Speedway is one of my favorite racetracks in the whole world, so it’s great that we can support the community together on this special day.”

Toledo Speedway will honor United States Armed Forces personnel with recognition during Saturday’s pre-race ceremonies, which will include a live performance of the National Anthem by US Navy veteran, and ARCA Racing Series team member, Jimmy Fallon. The Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard will have recruiters on site to help answer questions about service.

In addition to free admission on May 19, military personnel who purchase a $25 race-day ticket for Sunday, May 20 will receive a $10 discount if the ticket is purchased on Saturday at the speedway. Finally, United States Armed Forces men and women in attendance will be exclusively eligible for merchandise courtesy of Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation.

For more information on racing at Toledo Speedway, please visit www.toledospeedway.com or call (419) 727-1100.

BKR PR