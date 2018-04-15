Mason Ludwig Earns Breakthrough Victory At Hickory Motor Speedway

A little more than a week after being named the “On The Track” Grand Prize winner of the 2018 Search for a Champion contest, Mason Ludwig broke through for his first limited late model victory at historic Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

Ludwig, making just his second start for Leicht Motorsports and his second start in a limited late model, qualified fourth for the 50-lap event. Ludwig patiently worked his way to the front of the field, eventually taking the lead on lap 31.

The 15-year-old Michigan native was undeterred by a caution with three laps left and survived the ensuing restart to earn his first limited late model victory in just his second-career start at Hickory Motor Speedway.

The victory was the cherry on top of an incredible two-week period for Ludwig. On April 4 Ludwig was named the “On The Track” Grand Prize winner of the Search for a Champion contest. For winning the contest, Ludwig earned a $50,000 sponsorship package from Champion.

“These past two weeks have been amazing,” Ludwig said. “It’s been three years since I've had a feature race win and to do it right after being announced as the 2018 Search for a Champion Grand Prize winner makes it that much sweeter. I have to thank everyone at Leicht Motorsports, my crew chief Kevin Leicht, Champion, Tonya McCallister with MPM Marketing and of course my parents and my fans. Hopefully this is the first of many victories.”

Leicht Motorsports co-owner Eugene Leicht, who owns the team with his wife Rebecca, was thrilled he could help Ludwig make his first victory to victory lane at a legendary track like Hickory Motor Speedway.

“What an incredible two weeks this young man has had,” said Leicht. “First he wins the $50,000 sponsorship from Champion, then he puts our Leicht Motorsports car in victory lane at Hickory Motor Speedway. We couldn’t be happier for Mason. For him to back up earning that sponsorship from Champion with a victory like that is incredible and for him to do it driving for Leicht Motorsports makes it that much better.”

MPM Marketing PR