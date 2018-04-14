Day grabs Euro NASCAR season opener

Alon Day (#54 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) and Marc Goossens (#91 Braxx Racing Chevrolet SS) picked up where they left in 2017 with a flat-out duel for the win in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season opener and after 16 tense laps it was Day who grabbed the win at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain by just .464 seconds. The Belgian was penalized after the race for an incident at the start and the 25-second penalty sent moved him down to eight.



“It’s fantastic. The whole CAAL Racing team worked very hard. They all really deserve it,” said Day, who became the winningest active driver in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. “It was a very hard race. Goossens was amazingly quick and kept me . That was unbelievable. He will start from pole position tomorrow but I hope that I can be with him. I am just so happy. The team did such a great job, the mechanics, my engineer and my spotter they were all fantastic. We all did it together. It’s all about teamwork."



Frederic Gabillon (#3 Tepac RDV Compétition Toyota Camry) put up another strong performance to come from fourth to second, while the battle for the last step on the podium saw five drivers separated by 4 seconds. It was two-time champion Anthony Kumpen (#24 PK Carsport Chevrolet SS) who won the it and took third, ahead of a solid Stienes Longin (#11 PK Carsport Chevrolet SS), Borja Garcia (#1 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang) and Lucas Lasserre (#33 Mishumotors Chevrolet SS). The Frenchman had a contact with fellow countryman Gabillon early in the race that sent him spinning, but recovered to finish in 7th place.



ELITE 2 Champion Thomas Ferrando (#37 Knauf Racing Team Ford Mustang) won the battle for the Junior Trophy in 7th, ahead of Salvador Tineo Arroyo (#56 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) in ninth and Gianmarco Ercoli (#9 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang), who rounded out the top-10.



NASCAR Cup Champion Bobby Labonte (#18 RDV Competition Toyota Camry) had a solid race climbing from 20th on the grid to 14th under the checkered flag and delighted the spanish fans with a long side-by-side duel with Alex Segdwick (#58 MRT Nocentini Ford Mustang)



Dario Caso (#8 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang) led the Challenger Trophy in 16th place ahead of Kenko Miura (#2 Alex Caffi Motorsport Toyota Camry).



The final ELITE 1 race of the NASCAR GP of Spain will go green on Sunday at 14.30 CET and Marc Goossens will be on the pole thanks to the fastest lap of the race. He will start alongside Alon Day. The race will be streamed live on Fanschoice.tv, the NWES Facebook page, the NWES Youtube channel and Motorsport.tv.

NASCAR Euro Series PR