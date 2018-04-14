Crown Royal Enlists Racing Icons Marco Andretti and Alexander Rossi to Honor Military Heroes Headed Into the Indianapolis 500

For the second year in a row, and as part of the brand’s “Live Generously and Life Will Treat You Royally” campaign, Crown Royal is enabling race fans of legal drinking age to submit names of their military heroes for display on the Crown Royal Wall of Gratitude.

Today, Crown Royal and the Andretti Autosport team held a press conference to announce the driving force behind the program, which aims to honor military men and women at one of racing’s most legendary venues. Names of military honorees will be collected by Crown Royal now through Memorial Day weekend, with a goal of 31,680 names. Each name will be engraved on a five-inch gold plaque and, when placed side-by-side on the Wall of Gratitude, the plaques will equal the length of one complete lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Serving our nation is the most generous thing a person can do for this country,” said 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi. “I have the utmost confidence race fans will do their best for the Crown Royal Wall of Gratitude by Indy 500 weekend, honoring so many deserving troops and veterans.”

To officially green flag the initiative, Rossi, along with fellow Verizon IndyCar Series driver Marco Andretti, Andretti Autosport CEO and Chairman Michael Andretti and Crown Royal Director of Whisky Engagement Stephen Wilson each submitted their own military hero’s name to the Wall. Representatives from Long Beach’s U.S. Vets also joined and were recognized as part of the ceremony.

“At our heart, Crown Royal represents exceptional generosity. For the past seven years, we’ve brought that to life honoring servicemen and women during races in memorable and impactful ways,” said Nicola Heckles, Brand Director of Crown Royal. “Following the success of last year’s program, we’ll celebrate our nation’s heroes, past and present, on an even larger scale than last year with our record setting military name collection.”

Submissions will be accepted online at www.CrownYourHero.com, and in-person during a variety of at-track executions leading up to the biggest weekend in motorsports, including at the Andretti Autosport Hospitality during Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend and during the Armed Forces and Indy 500 weekends in Indianapolis.

“The month of May is such a thrilling experience for a driver with all the history and prestige leading into to the Indy 500, but this year part of my enthusiasm will be to support race fans in honoring their heroes on behalf of Crown Royal on the Wall of Gratitude,” said Verizon IndyCar Series driver Marco Andretti.

Crown Royal’s history of inspiring exceptional generosity in all its forms goes back more than a decade. The brand has a long-standing history of supporting those who serve our country. In addition to collecting names for the Wall of Gratitude, Crown Royal will be assembling care packages, during activations at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, for deployed troops through their ongoing partnership with Packages From Home.

Crown Royal asks that all race fans honor generously, but drink responsibly.

Crown Royal PR