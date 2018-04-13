PRACTICE: Alon Day and Ulysse Delsaux lead opening day at Valencia| For immediate release

For the first time in 2018 the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series ELITE 1 officially hit the track on Friday in Spain at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Alon Day (#54 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) posted the fastest time of the day in the finals session, edging newcomer Loris Hezemans (#50 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang) by just 0.189 seconds leading the Junior Trophy. The 20-year-old Dutch driver Netherlands laid down a 1:40.506 minutes lap time. Borja Garcia (#1 Alex Caffi Motorsports, Ford Mustang) rounded out the top-3 0.273 seconds behind Day.



Two-time Champion Anthony Kumpen (#24 PK Carsport Chevrolet SS) drove his Chevrolet to to fourth place in 1:41,138 minutes ahead of Gianmarco Ercoli (Racers Motorsport, Ford Mustang). Zolder Finals winner Marc Goossens (Braxx Racing Chevrolet SS) ended up seventh ahead of Junior Trophy winner Stienes Longin (#11 PK Carsport, Chevrolet SS). Eight drivers were separated by less than one second. Lucas Lasserre (#33 Mishumotors, Chevrolet SS) and Francesco Sini (#12 Solaris Motorsport, Ford Mustang) rounded out the top-10 in his new Solaris Motorsport ride.



NASCAR legend Bobby Labonte (#18 RDV Compétition, Toyota Camry) had a solid day in 14th with a 1:42.353 lap in his first outing on the Spanish track.

Qualifying is up next for the ELITE 1 Division at 9:50 CET (3:50 am ET) when the drivers will hunt for the pole position for the first time in 2018. The first ELITE 1 race is scheduled at 13:20 CET (7:20 am ET).

Delsaux tops ELITE 2 practice

Ulysse Delsaux (#3 RDV Compétition Ford Mustang) drove the fastest lap of the day in the ELITE 2 Division in the first session with a 1:42.401 lap around the track that saw him win his first career NASCAR race in 2017. Maciej Dreszer (#56 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) came in second in 1:42.458, a mere 0.057 seconds slower than Delsaux. Felipe Rabello (#11 PK Carsport, Chevrolet SS) was third in his PK Carsport Chevy, less than half second behind Delsaux.

Justin Kunz (#46 Racing Total, Chevrolet SS) ended up fourth, ahead of Wilfried Boucenna (#37 Knauf Racing Ford Mustang). Rookie Florian Venturi (#32 Go Fas Racing Ford Mustang) was a solid sixth in his first outing on a NASCAR car, while Guillaume Deflandre (#77 Memphis Racing Chevrolet SS) set the seventh fastest time edging Guillaume Dumarey (#24 PK Carsport, Chevrolet SS). Nicholas Risitano (#8 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang) and Paul Guiod (#73 Knauf Racing Ford Mustang) rounded out the top 10.

The ELITE 2 Qualifying session is scheduled at 10:20 CET (4:20 am ET) on Saturday. The first round of season for the most unpredictable division of the European NASCAR series will wave on 16:50 CET (10:50 am ET).

Results:

