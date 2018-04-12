Worldwide coverage for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

Strong of an ever growing popularity all over the world, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series presented an enhanced TV coverage that will bring the European NASCAR Series in front of millions of fans thanks to an improved multi-camera live and on-demand streaming and race replays broadcasted in over 170 countries.



Watching Euro NASCAR races live and on-demand on the web has never been so easy. Full coverage of every race of the weekend will be available live and on-demand on Fanschoice.tv, the platform created by NASCAR and IMSA, on the official NWES Facebook page, the NWES Youtube channel and, for the first time in the Series’ history, on the new Motorsport.tv platform.



An expanded coverage will be available to hundreds of millions of fans around the globe thanks to great TV partners and a new, expanded product. Four 26-minute race replays per weekend will be available worldwide to bring more action than ever to the NWES fans. AB Moteurs, Abu Dhabi Media, Alphaville TV, Auto Motor und Sport Channel, DOK, Freesports, Motorsport TV, Motorvision TV, Movistar, Sport TV, Viasat and Ziggo Sport will be among the broadcasting partners and ongoing talks can further expand the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series coverage in several different countries.



Top motorsports commentator Mark Werrell will be the new English voice of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series on all platforms.



Fans will also enjoy behind the scenes contents from the six European events thanks to Euro NASCAR’s presence on four major social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.



Start your device and enjoy Pure Racing!

NASCAR Euro Series PR