Robusto clinches first victory for NASCAR Drive for Diversity’s team this season

This past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, Isabella Robusto took first place in Young Lions U.S. Legend Cars/INEX division at the 6th annual Battle at the Big Top. 13 year-old Robusto from Fort Mill, South Carolina, is a second-year member of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program, running for Rev Racing’s youth program.



The Battle at the Big Top (BATBT) is a six-day event, including one day of practice and five days of racing. Robusto also walked away 2nd in overall points, winning 3 poles in six races. Robusto was the only female Legend car driver in attendance and became the first female to win a race in a Legend car at the BATBT.



This five-day show brought drivers from North Carolina, South Carolina, California, Iowa, New York, and Nova Scotia. NASCAR Drive for Diversity alumni drivers Daniel Suarez, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Kyle Larson also raced in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series this past weekend at the same track Robusto scored her victory.



The BATBT was a national qualifier. Feature winners in each five of the five days of racing are guaranteed a starting spot in the 2018 Asphalt Nationals at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, taking place on October 25, 26 and 27.



“It was a great moment when I crossed the finish line,” said Robusto. “I love winning as much as I love racing. I am focused on the rest of season, making more and more improvements with my team each time I jump into the seat.” Robusto first sat in a go-kart at the age of five on an asphalt track in Kershaw, South Carolina. After a year of seat time, she began racing the kart in club races at Carolina Motorsports Park. Then, she progressed to the US Legends Car series where she began training with AK Performance and Kendall Sellers, and garnered the attention of Rev Racing and the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program.



Robusto will join her Rev Racing teammates this weekend for the Zombie Auto 150 at Bristol Motor Speedway for NASCAR K&N Pro Series East second race of the season in preparation of her next race on April 21st at Concord Motorsports Park.

Rev Racing PR