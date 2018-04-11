Cole Anderson Prepared for Return to New Smyrna With ATF & Gunslinger

The last time Cole Anderson left New Smyrna Speedway, he had extra luggage in his suitcase in the form of a championship trophy from the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing. While the trophy from February is safely on the mantle, this weekend he will be returning to the track in a super late model, aspiring to take home more hardware from the high-banked half-mile in Florida.

For the first time since the World Series, New Smyrna is hosting super late models this Saturday night in a special twin-feature format where Cole and others will have the opportunity to chase not one, but two trophies by the end of the night. With the infrequency the cars are run at the track, and the affection most competitors have toward racing there, a healthy and competitive field is expected.

Knowing the field's strength is not a concern for Anderson, nor his ATF & Gunslinger team. Gathering information from their most recent super late model race together at the Rattler 250, their confidence continues to be high entering the race at what is considered their home track.

"I'm always excited to go to the racetrack, especially when it's New Smyrna, my favorite track," Anderson said prior to the event. "Being our home track, we run really well there and we're coming off the Speedweeks championship so that's even cooler. I think we will have a pretty fast Fury racecar. We figured out some stuff since the Rattler that I think will really help our program."

Much like New Smyrna, the Rattler is contested on a high-speed track with a significant amount of banking. The tracks also drive differently across varying styles of racecars. In February, Cole won the championship in a similarly-built pro late model, but the horsepower difference of over 200 horsepower can make a substantial difference in setup and the driver's approach.

"In the pro, you have to be so consistent and you have to commit to the throttle since it's all about momentum," Cole explained. "With the super, you can slip up in the corners and still motor down the straightaway just fine. In a sense, yes, you can be more aggressive in a super than a pro at New Smyrna."

The No. 97 Toyota is scheduled to hit the track for official event practice at 3:45pm on Saturday with time trials taking place at 6:10 . Racing is slated to begin at 7:30pm with the first super late model feature running ahead of all other divisions' main events, and the second event is situated just before the end of the racing program.

Led by NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Mike Skinner and Andrew Franzone, Daytona Beach, Fla.-based ATF & Gunslinger participates in a variety of motorsports ventures, building unique cars, trucks and experiences while in pursuit of speed.

