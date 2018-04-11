Ankrum Ready to Battle in NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Competition at Bristol Motor Speedway

Tyler Ankrum returns to the DGR-CROSLEY lineup this weekend for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) race at the "Last Great Colosseum" that is Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Ankrum, piloting the No. 17 Modern Meat, Co. Toyota, will be accompanied by NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) teammates Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson.

The 17-year-old driver will make only his second start at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend in the Zombie Auto 150. He last competed at the half-mile track in 2017 with the CARS Super Late Model Tour, where he recorded an eighth-place finish. While he only has one start at Bristol Motor Speedway under his belt, the young driver is no stranger to short tracks across the United States and hold an impressive record across many racing series'. In a combined 24 starts in the CARS Super Late Model Tour and CARS Late Model Stock Tour, Ankrum earned seven top-five finishes and 16 top-10 finishes.

This weekend will mark Ankrum's second time racing in the NKNPSE series. The young driver earned a hard fought fifth-place finish earlier in the season at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in the DGR-CROSLEY No. 17 Modern Meat, Co. Toyota.

"I'm super excited to get to battle in The Last Great Colosseum with DGR-CROSLEY," said Ankrum. "We had a great performance at New Smyrna Speedway in the season opener and a decent finish, even with some bad luck. I've been to Bristol one other time in the Super Late model so I have some experience heading into the race and that gives me some confidence going into the weekend. Spending all the hours in the race shop and seeing how much time and attention my guys put into my race car helps to give me motivation to win another race for DGR-CROSLEY and take Modern Meat Co. to victory lane."

Ankrum and his teammates will contest for the prized sword trophy in the Zombie Auto 150 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 14 at 4:00 p.m., ET, immediately following the NASCAR XFINITY race.

DGR-CROSLEY PR