Back to the future livery for Solaris Motorsport NASCAR debut

It's the beginning of a new era for Solaris Motorsport. The 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off in Spain this weekend, a new challenge for the Italian squad that decuded ti enter the spectacular USA-themed championship hosted in the Old Continent. Francesco Sini will drive the #12 Solaris Motorsport Ford Mustang in the ELITE 1 Division. To celebrate the return to the american motorsport world, Solaris Motorsport opted for a new livery that will make happy lots of fans, with a paint scheme very similar the one of the iconic Chevrolet Camaro that the team fielded in the Superstars Series and EuroV8 Series, celebrating the 2014 Sini's european crown.



"I'm so excited! It's strange, everything will be new for us, we have lots of things to learn but we feel like at home: we are back to the US motorsport and big American engines. We will start the season in Valencia with a Ford Mustang, but for the Italian round in Franciacorta we want to celebrate with all our fans the return of a Chevrolet Camaro at Solaris Motorsport. The Princess is about to comeback!" commented Francesco Sini, very motivated for his NASCAR debut. "The first test went well, we made experience with the new car and we set good lap times. But I don't have any illusions, with 30 fast guys on the grid it will be both tricky and exciting at the same time battling for a Top10 position. The car is very funny to drive, with no driving aids as the same was on our Camaro. And it's has a great sound! I'm sure in Spain we will have a lot of fun!"



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is a new challenge for Solaris Motorsport and its Team Principal Roberto Sini: "At the end of the last season, we took a look to all the motorsport opportunities for this year, when we had the chance to test the car during the NWES Recruitment Day and discover all the opportunities of this Series, we needed very few time to decide to enter the championship. Huge crowd, funny races, smart rules that takes down the costs, big fights on track and the right atmosphere in the paddock, like a big family. The racing way we love! The ELITE 1 will be a very challenging Division with so many European and American champions on the field, it will be an honour to race and fight with all of them!"



The 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will officially start in Valencia on Friday April 13th, with the two free practices sessions. Busy day on Saturday, with the Qualifying session that will start at 10 AM and the ELITE 1 Saturday Race at 1:30 PM, while the green light for the ELITE 2 race is scheduled at 5 PM. The warm up is planned at 9:30AM on Sunday, the first race of the day will start at 11 AM with the ELITE 2 Division, while the ELITE 1 will close the Spanish weekend at 2:30 PM. All the races and the qualifying session will be live streamed on the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Facebook page and on Fanschoice.tv web site.

Solaris Motorsports PR