Gragson Returns to NASCAR K&N Pro Series Competition at the Last Great Colosseum with DGR-CROSLEY

DGR-CROSLEY welcomes Noah Gragson back to their stable of drivers for this weekend's NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) competition at the famed half-mile track of Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Gragson, driving the No. 54 Switch Toyota, will be joined by his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) teammate Todd Gilliland and NKNPSE regular Tyler Ankrum.

Although this will mark the 19-year-old's first NASCAR K&N Pro Series start since 2016, he is no stranger to this type of racing. Between 2015-2016, before moving up to the NCWTS, Gragson collected 42 starts earning six wins, 19 top-five finishes and scored a top-10 finish in all but 10 races. On top of bringing experience to the newly formed DGR-CROSLEY team, Gragson also has an impressive record at short tracks over many different series. In 18 starts on tracks under one-mile, he has earned 12 top-10's, seven top-five's and secured wins at both Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway.

Gragson last competed for DGR-CROSLEY earlier this season in the ARCA Racing Series Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he and the No. 54 Switch Toyota went on to score a seventh-place finish.

"I'm excited to get back to the track with the DGR-CROSLEY guys, and I couldn't ask for a better place to jump back in a K&N car than Bristol," said Gragson. "This track has so many characteristics, it's fun - fast - difficult - aggravating and not like any other short track that we race at. I've raced on these high banks before and I'm confident my prior seat time will play in our favor. We'll definitely give it our best shot and hopefully we'll be leaving the track with a sword [Bristol Motor Speedway awards the race winner with a sword trophy] for DGR-CROSLEY and Switch on Saturday night."

Gragson and his teammates will have more laps to fight their way around the World's Fastest Half-Mile track after NASCAR officials announced a new format and 25-lap extension to the annual race. Teams will be given two five-minute breaks to make adjustments on the cars around laps 50 and 100. This will set the Zombie Auto 150 up for an exciting 50-lap shootout to the checkered flag.

The battle for the prized sword trophy at Bristol Motor Speedway will take place on Saturday, April 14 at approximately 4:00 p.m., ET, immediately following the NASCAR XFINITY race.

