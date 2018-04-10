K&N East Heads To High Banks Of Bristol

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East visits the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway this week for the Zombie Auto 150 on Saturday.

Three drivers from Bill McAnally Racing will be making their first series start at the legendary half-mile track in Tennessee.

Derek Kraus will be in BMR’s No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry, with Cole Rouse in the No. 99 NAPA Filters Toyota Camry, and Hailie Deegan in the No. 19 Mobil 1/NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry. All three drivers are racing the full 15-event schedule in the West division of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series this year – while also competing in select events in the East division, such as Bristol.

Kraus – a 16-year-old from Stratford, Wisconsin – is coming off a win in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West season opener at Kern County Raceway Park near Bakersfield, California last month. He finished fourth at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway in the first K&N East race this year.

Kraus is in his second season of driving for BMR in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. He raced the full season in the West division last year, winning the rookie title and finishing third to his then BMR teammates in the championship standings.

Rouse of Fort Smith, Arkansas is coming off a third-place finish at Kern. That followed a runner-up finish for the 20-year-old at New Smyrna.

Rouse returned this year to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, where he finished eighth in the K&N West championship standings as a rookie in 2016. Last year, he won a championship while racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the CARS Super Late Model Tour.

Deegan – a 16-year-old series rookie from Temecula, California – came away with a seventh-place finish at KCRP in her series debut. She had been sidelined by mechanical issues in the race at New Smyrna.

A member of the NASCAR Next program that spotlights NASCAR’s rising stars, Deegan honed her driving talent in off-road racing – where she won multiple championships after beginning her racing career at the age of 8. She also competed last year in stock cars, racing in super late model and late model divisions.

A group of NAPA guests are slated for a VIP experience at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. They will attend a meet-and-greet session with the BMR drivers, get a behind-the-scenes view with a special garage tour, and attend the drivers meeting.

In advance of the Bristol event, BMR’s No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry is slated to be displayed on Thursday at the NAPA AUTO PARTS store on Stone Drive in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The K&N East race from Bristol is slated to be televised on NBCSN on April 20 at 1 a.m. ET.

