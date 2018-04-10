Sweden’s Memphis Racing enters NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

Memphis Racing is the first Scandinavian team to join the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. The Åhus,Sweden based team will field the #77 Chevrolet for Alexander Graff in the ELITE 1 Division.



A powerhouse of the Swedish V8 Thunder Car series, Memphis Racing is one of the most successful racing teams in Scandinavia with multiple championship wins and will enter the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with high ambitions.



“We have had our eyes on the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for quite some time and we are excited to finally confirm our entry. The Euro NASCAR championship features a great atmosphere, with fans close to the action, a competitive but respectful filed and great racing events,” said Richard Berggren, Team Owner of Memphis Racing. “The support from the NWES organization and Team FJ has been amazing and has made us feel right at home from day 1. We are looking forward to the first race in Valencia and we believe we can be competitive.”



“It’s great to welcome such a successful team and driver !” said NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin, “They are used to win a lot in Scandinavia and I’m sure they will be very competitive in NASCAR. This will for sure help raising exposure for NWES in Northern Europe!”



Memphis Racings star driver and multiple Swedish Champion Alexander Graff will take on the best NASCAR drivers in Europe in the battle for NWES title.



“This is a big step both for me and my team,” said Alexander Graff, who had the chance to test a Euro NASCAR car in Italy during the NWES Recruitment Days and immediately found a quick pace around the track hosting the second round of the championship. “I received a very warm welcome from the NEWS organization in the winter test and I am sure we will have great season together. I can’t describe how eager I am to sit behind the wheel of the #77 Chevrolet SS in Valencia!”



The 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off on April 14-15 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

