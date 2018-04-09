Quick Recap: After earning his second straight top-10 qualifying effort for Saturday night’s Music City 200, ARCA Racing Series sophomore driver Gus Dean throttled inside the top-five during the early stages of the second race of the season.
However, just after a pit stop following the halfway mark, Dean lost power in his No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet SS when the battery was drained of all its juice, a result of a faulty alternator.
Dean, the Bluffton, S.C. native would battle the issue for the remainder of the race and solider on to a 17th place run when the checkered flag waved.
Gus Dean Quote: “Man, what a heartbreak. Our No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet was good enough to win. I promise you that.
“I was just biding my time and we had a good plan of attack for the second half of the race, unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be.
I want to thank my guys for giving me a strong race car and I can’t thank GREE, Tradewinds and Baker Distributing enough for their support and understanding.
“I promise we’ll rebound. I’m already looking forward to Salem Speedway in a couple weeks.”
Next Up: Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200 at Salem (Ind.) Speedway on Sun., April 22.
Gus Dean/Win-Tron Racing PR
Battery issues drain strong performance for Gus Dean; GREE Racing in Nashville
Quick Recap: After earning his second straight top-10 qualifying effort for Saturday night’s Music City 200, ARCA Racing Series sophomore driver Gus Dean throttled inside the top-five during the early stages of the second race of the season.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Steven B. Wilson
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Steven B. Wilson
- Elliott Yamin to Perform the National Anthem Prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 at Richmond Raceway
- Whitt Finishes 19th in Rinnai No. 72 at Texas Motor Speedway
- Grandview Speedway's VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Set for Saturday, April 14th
- NASCAR Legend Bobby Labonte to race for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series title!
- Judah & The Lion, Chase Rice, Easton Corbun, Dustin Lynch and Brett Young Headline 24th Annual Circle K Speed Street Presented by Coca-Cola