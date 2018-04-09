Battery issues drain strong performance for Gus Dean; GREE Racing in Nashville

Quick Recap: After earning his second straight top-10 qualifying effort for Saturday night’s Music City 200, ARCA Racing Series sophomore driver Gus Dean throttled inside the top-five during the early stages of the second race of the season.



However, just after a pit stop following the halfway mark, Dean lost power in his No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet SS when the battery was drained of all its juice, a result of a faulty alternator.



Dean, the Bluffton, S.C. native would battle the issue for the remainder of the race and solider on to a 17th place run when the checkered flag waved.



Gus Dean Quote: “Man, what a heartbreak. Our No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet was good enough to win. I promise you that.



“I was just biding my time and we had a good plan of attack for the second half of the race, unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be.



I want to thank my guys for giving me a strong race car and I can’t thank GREE, Tradewinds and Baker Distributing enough for their support and understanding.



“I promise we’ll rebound. I’m already looking forward to Salem Speedway in a couple weeks.”



Next Up: Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200 at Salem (Ind.) Speedway on Sun., April 22.



Gus Dean/Win-Tron Racing PR