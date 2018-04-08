Mayor Jay Wagner Named Honorary Chairman of the High Point Cycling Classic benefiting the Bobby Labonte Foundation

High Point Cycling Classic organizers are pleased to announce the appointment of High Point native and lifelong resident Mayor Jay Wagner as honorary chairman. In its second year of its current iteration, the family friendly event will benefit the Bobby Labonte Foundation with all proceeds awarded via grants to local charity organizations.

"I am pleased that Kristin and Bobby asked me to take on a role in High Point's Cycling Classic event. As one of High Point's marquee events, which happens to take place in our downtown, it is directly in line with the downtown development initiatives our city has in place," said Mayor Jay Wagner.

On September 8, 2018 , the High Point Cycling Classic will once again feature top-notch bike racing, charity rides, a festival area and much more. However, it's not just the multitude of exciting activities that make the High Point Cycling Classic special. Like last year, the focus of the event is to raise money for local organizations that support children and families and thus, one hundred percent of profits will go to charities. In 2017, Bobby Labonte Foundation grant recipients Emily's Kids, High Point Hospital Foundation, High Point Young Life and Smart Start of Davidson County received a total of $27,500.

"The High Point Cycling Classic itself belongs to the city of High Point, and only happens because of support from High Point's residents and business owners. Bobby and I are inspired to lead the charge on this event because we know all of the hard work put in by the local organizing committee will pay off in wonderful grants that ultimately benefit children and families here in our area. Yes, the bicycle brings us all together and we have a lot of fun, but it's really about supporting our community and that means a lot to Bobby and me," stated Kristin Labonte, the event's co-chair.

Because of last year's success, The City of High Point, the High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau and the High Point Chamber of Commerce/Business High Point have all extended their partnerships for a second year.

Medalist Sports, the world-renowned cycling event management and production company with more than two decades of experience in both professional and charity cycling events, will also return as the event's technical and operational partner.

Bobby Labonte Foundation PR