Max Tullman adds Bristol K&N Pro Series East race to increasing racing schedule

Sports car veteran Max Tullman (@MaxTullman) will continue his transition to stock cars by competing in next Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) Zombie Auto 150 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.



Tullman, 20, will compete for Jefferson-Pitts Racing (JPR) driving the No. 27 Zoomi Ford Fusion for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (NKNPSW) mainstay.



JPR has fielded multiple entries in K&N West competition this season, including a seat for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) champion Kevin Harvick.



Veteran NASCAR crew chief Doug Richert, who led Dale Earnhardt Sr. to his first Cup Series championship in 1980 will continue his growing relationship with Tullman and serve as crew chief in his first K&N East race of the season.



While relatively new to K&N Pro Series East, the Chester Springs, Pa. native competed in three K&N West races last season for JPR earning back-to-back top-10 finishes at All-American (Calf.) Speedway and Kern County (Calif.) Raceway respectively.



Last fall, the rising star made his K&N East debut at New Jersey Motorsports Park allowing Tullman to showcase his road racing skills climbing inside the top-five before settling for a ninth-place result after being spun late in the race.



Tullman will rely on Richert and several of his K&N competitors for tips around Bristol’s high-banked 0.533-mile oval.



“I’m very appreciative to keep adding races to my 2018 season,” said Tullman. “I enjoy racing K&N a lot. Last year I was able to dabble in a few races to get my feet wet and consumed an enormous amount of experience in a very short time.



“While the K&N West tracks are nothing similar to Bristol, I’m eager for the opportunity to continue to learn and reunite with Jefferson-Pitts Racing. Bristol is going to be a tough race, but I believe with patience and the guidance of Doug (Richert) we can have a good competitive day.



“Doug scored his first win with Dale Sr. at Bristol, so it’s a special place for him. For us, we’d be disappointed with anything less than a top-10 finish.”



Zoomi, who supported Tullman last year in K&N will continue in a similar role at Bristol.



Zoomi is the first and AI-informed learning analytics company that uses machine learning to rapidly individualize training pathways in real-time. Its artificial intelligence studies learner behaviors and patterns to understand what each employee knows, what still needs to be taught and how to best deliver that information automatically – so you don’t have to.



“Zoomi has been instrumental in helping me advance my career to the next level,” added Tullman. “They became front and center with some great exposure at Daytona and I’m hopeful we can do the same with them at Bristol.



Bristol, often known as “Thunder Valley” is just the latest stock car race added for Tullman who continues to carve a path towards competing in NASCAR’s top-three national series.



Last month, Tullman and Mason Mitchell Motorsports announced an increase schedule after the duo delivered a solid outing in their ARCA debut in Feb. 10 race at Daytona International Speedway, where he qualified fourth, led 10 laps and finished sixth aboard the No. 78 Zoomi | Myota Chevrolet.



In addition to the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway later this month, the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge veteran will compete in a minimum of five other ARCA races at: Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (June), Michigan International Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway and Iowa Speedway respectively.



Additional stock car races are set to be added to Tullman’s schedule and will be announced in the immediate future.



Max Tullman PR