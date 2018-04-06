Race Art Technology and Blu Motorsport join forces to field the #31 Ford Mustang

There will a new Swiss team on the grid of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in Valencia on April 14-15, when the European NASCAR Series will turn the engines on for the first event of the season: Race Art Technology and Blu Motorsport joined forces to field the #31 Ford Mustang for Swiss drivers Francesco Parli and Mauro Trione.



Strong of a long and successful background in rallying, Race Art Technology is the official Skoda Swiss Motorsport since 2013 and will take care of the technical side of the joint venture, while in cooperation with the newly founded Blu Motorsport will be managed all the other aspects of the operation.



The drivers of the #31 Ford Mustang both come from Switzerland and come to NASCAR from very different motorsport disciplines.



Mauro Trione will drive the car in the ELITE 1 Division. The 54-year-old, whose palmares features many wins in the Italian Super Touring Championship – he won the Privateers Championship in 1995 – and the Italian GT Championship in the 90’s will be back behind the wheel after some years away from the track.



“I had the opportunity to test a NWES car in one of the Recruitment Days and I had a lot of fun right away, I immediately found the same feeling I left when I raced last time! It is a true race car and the championship is so spectacular. I’m also sure it will be great for the many guests we’ll bring with our sponsors,” declared Trione. “I have nothing to lose, so I took this opportunity right away. I’ll have to learn everything again, but I love the competition and we’ll do our very best in this great Series!”



A vice-champion of the 2WD division in the European Rally Championship with his wife Tania Cantone as co-driver, Francesco Parli took part in World Rally Championship races before entering the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for the first time in 2017. The 46-year-old native of Lugano made his NWES debut at the Zolder Finals and is ready to take on this new adventure.



“After an awesome first experience last year, we decided to take the next step because we fell in love with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. It is probably the best championship in Europe both for the great cooperation the organization provides and for the events it put up all around Europe,” said Parli, who also is a leading figure in the operation together with team manager Andrea Pozzobon and Race Art Technology’s Paola Pellò. “It’s great to be able to put this program on track with our friends at Race Art Technology and the goal is to learn as much as possible to be at the top in 2019, possibly with two cars.”



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will begin on April 14-15 with the fifth edition of the Valencia NASCAR Fest.

NASCAR Euro Series PR