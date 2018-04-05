Mishumotors returns to NWES led by Lucas Lasserre

Mishumotors will return to the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series after a convincing debut season, fielding the #33 Mavi Chevrolet in all three divisions of European NASCAR Championship. Lucas Lasserre will lead the team and chase the NWES title in the ELITE 1 Division, Eric Quintal will make his Euro NASCAR return in ELITE 2, while Advait Deodhar will bring the Indian flag back on the Euro NASCAR grid by entering ELITE Club.



After earning Mishumotors the team’s first ELITE 1 top-5 finish, 2010 NWES Champion Lucas Lasserre is back with title ambitions and a leading role in the organization owned by Mirco Schultis.



“First of all I would like to thank Mirco Schultis and Mishumotors for the incredible support. At some point during the winter it seemed impossible to be back on the grid but here we are,”* said Lasserre. *“It’s great to have a friend like Eric Quintal back beside me. The goal this year is to get good results in the first part of the season and be strong in the playoffs. We need a bunch of clean races in Valencia and running in the top-5 would be perfect. I hope to have fun inside and outside the car. If I do, the results will be good for sure.”



The team will receive support from a pool of sponsors including Mavi, Motul, RRS, Rock’s Sunglasses, Speedhouse, Chipiron Surfboards and CDP.



A veteran of the early years of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, Eric Quintal was Lasserre’s teammate in 2010 and competed in NWES until 2014. The Frenchman will be back in the ELITE 2 Division with the ambition to compete for the Legend Trophy.



“It’s great to be back! With Lucas we shared the car for two seasons and enjoyed plenty of success together. To pilot the Euro NASCAR cars is a great pleasure for the driver and I look forward to the upcoming season to have some fun among a strong competition,” said the 53-year-old Bayonne-native.



Advait Deodhar will join the ELITE Club division in Valencia to take his first step in NASCAR. The 28-year-old has open-wheel and autocross experience and is confident to be able to join the ELITE 2 Division later in the season with support from Trumpet, All Heart, Motul and RRS.



The team will take advantage of the traditional pre-season test at Valencia on Thursday, April 12th, to work on the #33 Chevy and be ready to battle on track in the NWES season opener on April 14-15.

